More raids by police investigating Manchester terror attack

MI5 is believed to have conducted a quick review of the intelligence held about Abedi last week, but the inquiry was limited as the agency’s focus and resources were poured into the manhunt and recovering the materials linked to the bomb.

On Sunday Home Secretary Amber Rudd said she would “not rush to conclusions” that agents “somehow missed something”.

The hunt is still on for suspects in the Manchester bombing, and members of attacker Salman Abedi’s netw.

“The operation is still really at full-tilt in a way and so until the operation is complete we can’t be entirely sure that it’s closed”, said Rudd.

A third of those killed in last Monday’s bombing after a pop concert were children, and another 116 people were injured.

“In these moments, you do see the best of people, you see the best of our public services and it is quite awe-inspiring to hear that”.

Police said he had the suitcase in tow when he visited Wilmslow Road area of Manchester as well as the Manchester city center between May 18 and May 22.

“After everything that has happened in Manchester, to get everyone to come together, stand united, don’t let them win, that is why I am doing it”, said runner Ian McLellan. Abedi’s elder brother Ismail is among the suspects being held in Britain, and a younger brother and Abedi’s father have been detained in Libya. The attack has been claimed by the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) militant group.

There are now 14 suspects in police custody in connection with the bombing, including a 23-year-old “trainee pilot” who was arrested early Monday in Shoreham-by-Sea, Sussex, British media reported.

The UK threat level has been reduced from critical to severe and soldiers deployed to support the police will be gradually withdrawn from Monday night.

From 2009 to 2016, the number of police officers fell by nearly 20,000, or around 14 percent.

In the wake of the Manchester attack it emerged that British counter-terror authorities were grappling with 500 investigations into 3,000 individuals.

A total of 16 people have been arrested in connection with the attack, in which 22 people died.

None of the men arrested have so far been charged with a crime and police have up to 14 days in which to do so under special anti-terrorism laws.

“We have no reason to believe the case and its contents contain anything risky, but would ask people to be cautious”, the police said in a statement, stressing that the suitcase was different from the backpack Abedi used in the attack.

“The flat is highly relevant as a location which we believe may be the final assembly place for the device”. Investigators say they have dismantled a large part of his network but expect to make more arrests.

Abedi is believed to have returned from a trip to Libya a few days before the bombing.