More than 600 attend Memorial Day ceremony at New Bern cemetery

Vietnam veteran Bob Brown said having the ceremony inside this year was different but still important.

Republican U.S. Sen. Dean Heller planned Monday to attend a pancake breakfast and a Grand Army of the Republic Cemetery ceremony in Reno, and then deliver a speech at the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Fernley. Being able to talk about those that have fought for the United States is a great honor for one of the speakers, William Strong, who served in the Navy aboard the USS Saratoga.

She said there is one thing he said to her that helps put today in perspective, “I didn’t want him to go to war, but he said if going to war means keeping you all safe I’m willing to go”.

But even the people who weren’t at the ceremony were touched to have found American flags next to their loved one’s grave.

“If it was their intention to deter our patriotism, they missed their mission because you can see this crowd”, Barnette said. “This is my third time here, I have two family members in (the cemetery), my uncle and a first cousin”.

Today, she came to pay respects to her brother and her beloved husband Roger.

“We were married 60 years and 11 days when he died and I lost my best friend”, says Seloover.

Hills of Rest Cemetery says more than 33-hundred veterans are buried at the cemetery.