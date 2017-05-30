Morgan cautious over Stokes injury

England will make precautionary checks on Ben Stokes’ left knee but captain Eoin Morgan is confident they will find nothing to take the shine off a convincing victory over South Africa in the Royal London Series opener.

Chasing a target of 340 for victory, South Africa were never in the hunt. However, England bounced back strong, dismissing both the set batsmen in successive overs.

Stokes, the Indian Premier League’s recently-crowned MVP, had only bowled two overs at the time and Morgan chose to keep it that way even when he returned to the field ready to resume duties.

Not known as a big hitter, left-hander Ali still struck five sixes at Yorkshire’s headquarters. Only Marcus Trescothick, with 12, has passed three figures more times for England in the format, while Morgan also boasts one in the green of Ireland.

Moeen edged out Morgan for the Man of the Match award, and said: “Yeah definitely, I wasn’t batting that well but yesterday I had a good hit with Paul Farbrace indoors”.

In hot sunshine, with a stiff breeze barely taking the edge off temperatures, England began poorly when Jason Roy fell to the eighth ball, driving at Wayne Parnell with no foot movement and edging behind.

Morgan brought up his hundred in the next, the 47, swivelling to pull Kagiso Rabada for six.

All-rounder Stokes, making his return to the side after his MVP-winning turn in the Indian Premier League, left the field during the second innings after experiencing pain in his left knee and, though he later returned to the field, he did not add to his two overs.

Ali finished things off in style with a legside pick-up six off Chris Morris’s final ball of the innings.

England then had an early breakthrough when dangerman de Kock fell for just five after skying Chris Woakes to opposing keeper Buttler. Morgan was proving equally disdainful of the bowling and the pair brought up their century stand in 73 balls in the same over.

Fast bowler Mark Wood, however, removed the stylish South African when he had Amla lbw but only after England successfully reviewed Australian umpire Rod Tucker s not out call.

With all the time in the world to punish short balls from Adil Rashid and Woakes respectively, JP Duminy and David Miller both gave their wickets away cheaply by inexplicably picking out deep leg side fielders.

Morgan (107) signalled his intention from the start with a six and a four in the 26th over bowled by Phehlukwayo followed by three more boundaries in the 29th and 30th over combined to bring the 50-run stand with Ben Stokes (25).