Morgan sees South Africa rout as timely lesson for England

It is the worst start any team has ever made to an ODI and although Jonny Bairstow’s 51, plus handy lower order contributions from David Willey and Toby Roland-Jones on global debut, lifted England to 151 all out the total proved woefully inadequate as the Proteas clinched a seven-wicket victory with more than 21 overs to spare.

Cynics will point to the less pressured, dead-rubber status of the third and final one-day worldwide against England at Lord’s, but whatever the devaluation level in that regard, it is a fact that South Africa now enter the major event on the back of a pretty crushing, consolation victory over the host nation.

South Africa has already lost the three-match series after losing by 72 runs at Headingley and then a narrow two-run defeat at Southampton.

Jonny Bairstow´s battling 51 helped England recover to 153 all out, a target that provided few problems for South Africa, who made 156 for three.

The former Ireland batsman added: “We didn´t play too aggressively – a lot of our shots were defensive – so a lot of credit goes to South Africa”.

“Obviously what cost us was that first hour – a lot of live, green grass on the wicket, but ultimately I thought South Africa bowled beautifully”.

England coach Trevor Bayliss believed that the humiliating loss would ensure his team remained level-headed for the eight-team Champions Trophy.

“I told the umpires we had not hing to do with the condition of the ball.no further steps were taken. and we move on”.

The Australian added: “It´ll be an interesting selection meeting”.

South Africa kick off their Champions Trophy campaign on June 3, with a game against Sri Lanka at The Oval in London. The top-order struggled against Rabada and Parnell and the hosts were struggling at 20/6 before Jonny Bairstow started the fight.

“Jason has scored a lot of runs and been a part of our team for a long time now”.

“I´d be disappointed if we did, because any team (would have) the potential to win or lose a game on a toss in a major tournament – which is hard to take”.

“We´re very confident”, he said.

South Africa were sanctioned a year ago for altering the condition of the ball in a Test against Australia in Hobart, after their captain, Faf du Plessis, was filmed by television cameras with a mint in his mouth when applying saliva to shine the ball.

He got shape both ways off a good length and, as seam great Shaun Pollock noted: “Just a hint of movement makes him a completely different bowling (proposition)”.

De Villiers became embroiled in a row with the standing umpires, Rob Bailey and Chris Gaffaney, after they queried the condition of the ball before the start of the 34th over in England’s innings bowled by Keshav Maharaj.

Asked whether it was important that they do not change things late in the day ahead of the Champions Trophy Morgan issued a firm “yes”.