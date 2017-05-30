Mother expresses gratitude for strangers who died defending daughter

She said she was surprised to hear people call Christian a racist. Two of them died and another was seriously wounded.

Mr Trump tweeted: “The violent attacks in Portland on Friday are unacceptable. Our prayers are w/ them”, Trump said on Twitter. “They were not killed by an undocumented immigrant or a “radical Islamic terrorist.’ They were killed in an act of civic love, facing down a man allegedly spewing hate speech directed at two teenage girls, one of whom was wearing a hijab”.

Beydoun added that Trump’s policies, including budget cuts that hurt the poor, pursuing the travel ban on several Muslim majority countries and aligning Washington with Saudi Arabia, are based on hate. “He was just telling us that we basically weren’t anything and that we should kill ourselves”.

Authorities said he yelled at two teen girls on a train. You guys can’t disrespect these young ladies like that.

By the time the light rail pulled into the next station, Mangum and her friends were ready to leave.

“[Christian] said, ‘Get off the bus, and get out of the country because you don’t pay taxes here, ‘ [he said he] doesn’t like Muslims, they’re criminals”, Evelin Hernandez, a witness riding in the train auto, told KATU.

Mangum, wearing pigtails, held tightly to her mother’s hand as she spoke to a KPTV reporter.

She said nothing was done to take this man from the train even though the driver was apparently notified. At least two men tried to calm the man down, but “they were attacked viciously by the suspect”, Portland police spokesman Pete Simpson said at a news conference Friday evening. The military veteran worked as a technician for the city of Portland and had gravitated towards public service. Two of the men died and a third is in the hospital with serious injuries.

The suspect then pulled out a knife and stabbed the men in neck. “He liked to help people, that was the quality of his life”, Best’s mom, Pamela Chase, tells CNN.

The victims, Taliesin Namkai-Meche and Rick Best, have been hailed as heroes. He had graduated from Portland’s Reed College with a degree in economics previous year and had just begun his career working at an environmental consulting agency.

The mayor of Portland, Oregon, on Monday urged USA officials and organizers to cancel a “Trump Free Speech Rally” and other similar events, saying they are inappropriate and could be risky after two men were stabbed to death on a train as they tried to help a pair of young women targeted by an anti-Muslim tirade.

What happened next, Destinee said she’ll never forget. It thanks Trump “for all you have done”.

“I told him: ‘You’re a attractive man”.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, who flew home from a business trip in London after learning of the attack, praised the men as “heroes” who were “all attacked because they did the right thing”.