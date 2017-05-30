Mother jailed for 20 years for dorwning three children in Australian lake

Melbourne mother Akon Guode has been sentenced to 26 years in prison for murdering her three children.

The Sudanese refugee wailed in court as Justice Lex Lasry outlined the hard personal circumstances Guode had experienced in the years before she killed her one-year-old son Bol, and four-year-old twins Hanger and Madi, by driving her 4WD into a Wyndham Vale lake on April 8, 2015. Her 5-year-old daughter Alual survived after passersby pulled her from the partially submerged auto.

“In my opinion, your actions were the product of extreme desperation”, he added.

Onlookers and emergency crews tried desperately to rescue the children in the moments after the vehicle entered the lake in the suburb of Wyndham Vale.

Several people ran down to try to rescue those inside and observed Guode standing nearby the driver’s door “not saying or doing anything”.

In earlier court hearings, witnesses confirmed what had happened on that day. One onlooker said in an emergency call played to the court, “They (the children) are floating; they are floating in the water”.

The mother-of-seven’s eldest daughter had previously told the court she was concerned about Guode’s driving as she had been experiencing dizzy spells for six months leading up to the deaths. She would not have harmed the children intentionally.

He said she spent 18 days fleeing South Sudan with three children, surviving attacks by hiding in the bushes, after she witnessed the murder of her husband.

She had endured an “extraordinarily hard life”, he said.

The judge said Guode had been suffering post-traumatic stress, signs of depression and feelings of isolation from the Sudanese community.

Guode, who reportedly wailed as her sentence was handed down in the Victorian Supreme Court, will spend a minimum 20 years behind bars before being eligible for parole.

He said it was likely she would be deported after serving her sentence.