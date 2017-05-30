Moussa Sissoko takes swipe at Mauricio Pochettino after ‘worst season of career’

If Moussa Sissoko is still at Tottenham next season it will be a surprise.

Moussa Sissoko joined Tottenham from Newcastle last summer for £35million following an impressive Euro 2016 campaign with France.

However, the transfer has not worked out as planned, with Sissoko making just eight starts in the Premier League and failing to score.

“I want a completely honest conversation to see what they (Tottenham) plan to do, what they are seeing in terms of my future“.

“From that moment on, everything will be clearer in my head“.

“They know I am 28 years old, that I am no longer a kid and I have a World Cup I want to go to”.

As a result he has admitted he is desperate to leave Spurs as they prepare to move to Wembley and confirmed he will sit down with his agent and Pochettino to discuss his future.

“There is always a bit of hope that it goes better next season”. Today, leaving or staying, nothing has really been decided. It usually gives good advice. We are not sure about anything.

“Again what I want most is clarity“.

The French newspaper put it to Sissoko that he and Pochettino haven’t exactly hit it off, to which the midfielder replied: “I wish there was better communication“. “The idea is for it to be fixed early, to allow my agent to work well if I need to leave”.

Sissoko is in the France squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers but has been told by manager Didier Deschamps that he must play is he is to be considered for the World Cup in 2018.

“Even if everyone knows that I prefer England, I have never closed the door to any other league“.

"Even if everyone knows that I prefer England, I have never closed the door to any other league". "I will analyse everything and make the best decision".

It comes after Sissoko was warned by Deschamps he would have to start playing on a weekly basis if he wants to make it to the World Cup in Russian Federation. If I have another season like this one, even if the national coach appreciates me, it will be logical that I don’t make it.