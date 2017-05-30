MTA Warns of LIRR Delays, Cancellations for Morning Rush at NY Penn

All Long Island Rail Road lines are facing delays and cancellations during Tuesday’s morning rush-hour due to power issues in a tunnel leading to New York’s Penn Station, according to the MTA. One train, the 6:13 a.m. from Massapequa Park, remained in the tunnel for 75 minutes before it finally arrived at Penn Station.

The LIRR said power for the train malfunctioned leaving it stranded in East River tunnel tube two.

Some trains are being canceled at Jamaica, or diverted to Hunterspoint Ave or Atlantic Terminal. A rescue train has been sent to tow the disabled train into NY Penn Station. New York City Transit said it’s cross-honoring LIRR tickets. Amtrak, which owns the station and leases the tracks to the MTA and NJ Transit, has said it plans to close several tracks for up to eight weeks this summer for infrastructure upgrades and other work.

Commuters should anticipated at least 30-minute delays westbound and at least 15 minute delays eastbound.