Muslims thankful for support after rant, deadly attack in Oregon

The mayor of Portland, Oregon, is trying to stop what he describes as two upcoming “alt-right” demonstrations as his city continues to mourn the stabbing deaths of two residents who intervened in a possible hate crime.

Wheeler asked the federal government and organizers to cancel a “Trump Free Speech Rally” and other similar events set to be held in the city next weekend, saying the community is sad and angry and the rallies are inappropriate and could be unsafe.

“Our city is in mourning, our community’s anger is real, and the timing and subject of these events can only exacerbate an already hard situation”, Wheeler posted on Facebook.

President Donald Trump condemned the racially charged Portland, Oregon, train stabbings on Monday, tweeting that they were “unacceptable”. Jeremy Joseph Christian, 35, was booked on suspicion of aggravated murder and attempted murder in the attack and will make a first court appearance Tuesday.

Best was an Army veteran who had served in Iraq and Afghanistan. He urged the groups to cancel the rallies and asked their supporters to stay away. He says his main concern is the participants are “coming to pedal a message of hatred”, saying hate speech is not protected by the Constitution.

Best was an Army veteran who had served in Iraq and Afghanistan. He urged the groups to cancel the rallies and asked their supporters to stay away. He says his main concern is the participants are "coming to pedal a message of hatred", saying hate speech is not protected by the Constitution.

"He was just telling us that we basically weren't anything and that we should kill ourselves". Gibson also distanced his group from the train-killings suspect, Christian. She said she was surprised to hear people call Christian racist.

This booking photo provided by Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office shows Jeremy Joseph Christian. He hated us, he threatened me. “We lost him in a senseless act that brought close to home the insidious rift of prejudice and intolerance that is too familiar, too common”.

Chapman was arrested at a March 4 protest in Berkeley, the birthplace of the US free speech movement in the 1960s that has become a flashpoint for the extreme left and right since Trump’s election. At one point, Christian blurts a racial epithet, according to the video from reporter Doug Brown of The Portland Mercury. He faces several misdemeanors including two counts of second-degree intimidation.

A grand jury is expected to consider other charges in the next few days, police said in a release.

Two of the men – Taliesin Myrddin Namkai Meche, 23, and Rick Best, 53 – died in the attack, which occurred on a commuter train.

The third man, Micah David-Cole Fletcher, 21, suffered serious but non-life-threatening wounds, police said.

“Back off and give the families and this community the space it needs to process this horrific crime, this horrific crime of hate and bigotry and terrorism”, Wheeler said.

“Their actions were courageous and selfless, and should serve as an example and inspiration to us all”, Mr Wheeler said.

“I had hoped that it was Portland, Maine, and not Portland, Oregon”, Sauls said, after choking back tears. “I’m a libertarian. I’m not right wing, I’m for gay marriage, I’m against the drug wars”.

“And then we turned around while they were fighting, and he just started stabbing people, and it was just blood everywhere, and we just started running for our lives”, Ms Mangum said.

In a series of tweets Monday, Wheeler said a pair of events are scheduled for Terry Schrunk Plaza on June 4 and June 10.

“We are all free to reject and protest ideas we don’t agree with”.