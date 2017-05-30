Muslims thankful for support after rant, deadly attack in Portland

In a separate statement, Wheeler lauded the two men for their selflessness and bravery, calling it an “inspiration for everyone”. She said she was surprised to hear people call Christian a racist, and said Christian had a lot of black friends. “That is a core, fundamental freedom of the United States”, the ACLU said. Outrage over the deadly assault, messages of support for the victims and expressions of antipathy for the attacker have dominated social media and news coverage.

Two men suffered fatal stab wounds, and a third man was seriously injured, when they intervened in an incident on Friday on a Portland commuter train.

“Well said, Mr. President”, he tweeted Monday afternoon.

The long-time Trump critic took to his Facebook page and called on the president to recognize the victims stabbed to death in Portland, Oregon, on Friday. Destinee Mangum, one of the targets of the hate speech, has spoken out to thank the victims.

“He told us to go back to Saudi Arabia, and he told us we shouldn’t be here, to get out of his country”, Ms Mangum said.

In an interview with the Medford Tribune, Asha Deliverance, Namkai-Meche’s mother said that Portland detectives had told her, “He tried to calm the guy down, very kind and gentle”.

He said he met Chase Robinson and Larry Blackwell, and the three men confronted the suspect, who turned on them with a knife.

One person was dead at the scene and another died at a hospital. The military veteran worked as a technician for the city of Portland and had gravitated towards public service.

Namkai-Meche’s who graduated from Reed College in 2016 with a degree in economics had just begun work at an environmental consulting company.

Police said one of the two young women on the train was wearing a hijab.

“I want to say thank you so much”, she said. “I couldn’t imagine what you’re going through right now as far as losing someone and I’m sorry it had to be at the hands of my children”. Mayor Ted Wheeler said Best was an Army veteran and a city employee. They will serve to inspire us to be the loving, courageous people we are meant to be.

Wheeler encouraged people to “stand alongside the memories” of the men and denounce xenophobia and hate. He also rails against police and taxes.

This booking photo provided by Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office shows Jeremy Joseph Christian.

Christian has been charged with two counts of aggravated murder and one count of attempted murder, all felonies, in Friday’s attack aboard a Portland commuter train.

Christian will make his first court appearance in the case Tuesday, and it wasn’t clear if he had an attorney.

Clark told The Oregonian Christian had many black friends.

The FBI and U.S. Attorney for OR are working with Portland police. The FBI said it’s too early to say whether the killings qualify as a federal hate crime, but USA attorney Billy Williams said Saturday, “There’s a day of reckoning coming, a day of accountability”, the AP reported.