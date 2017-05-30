My career is never dependent on somebody else’s: Priyanka Chopra

“We have an unbelievable story already”, producer Beau Flynn tells Variety.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is apparently fired up over the negative reviews for his newly released Hollywood movie Baywatch. We just have this really cool idea to put them in this whole new world. It was quite a landslide victory for Priyanka Chopra and her Baywatch as the movie got 70.39% votes, while Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman got about 26.41% votes. So naturally, all her fans would be eager to see how Priyanka, who impressed us with her sass in the trailers, would look convincing going against The Rock.

“Of course!” said Kelly Rohrbach, who has inherited Pamela Anderson’s original role. “Whether somebody else’s film does well or not, what has that got to do with me”. “These guys are awesome”.

The sweet-faced actor has taken up a role alongside Dwayne Jackson as reckless yet charming lifeguard David Charvet in the new Baywatch movie, and his grandparents are showing their grandson all of their support. “We really were a family and I think that comes though on the screen, as well”.

Alexandra Daddario and Jon Bass in a still from the action comedy Hollywood film Baywatch. Love you grandma and grandpa. “People just want to laugh & have fun #Baywatch“, he tweeted.

Baywatch was released in the U.S. on May 25 to less than optimal reviews-and that’s putting it lightly.

For now, we’ll have to wait and see.

Starring Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron, Baywatch failed to impress the critics, but Priyanka was much appreciated for her portrayal of an antagonist.

Seth Gordon directed the movie based on a script by Damian Shannon and Mark Swift.

Baywatch opened in theatres on Wednesday, May 24, 2017 and had first night box office sales of $1.25 million.