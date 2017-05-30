N+1 Singer Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Avon Rubber plc (AVON)

Deutsche Bank AG’s target price points to a potential downside of 25.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JPJ. Barclays PLC boosted their price target on Genel Energy PLC from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 95 ($1.24) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 945 ($12.20) price target on shares of Jackpotjoy PLC in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Jefferies Group LLC dropped their price target on Genel Energy PLC from GBX 76 ($0.99) to GBX 58 ($0.75) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup Inc reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.93) price objective on shares of Vectura Group PLC in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The firm now has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY) opened at 57.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 283.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 274.39. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 307.66 million. Avon Rubber plc has a 52 week low of GBX 792.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 1,141.75. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.67 ($0.01) per share. This is a positive change from Intermediate Capital Group plc’s previous dividend of $7.50. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Sports Perspectives and is the sole property of of Sports Perspectives. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & worldwide copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.themarketsdaily.com/2017/05/28/schroders-plc-sdr-given-buy-rating-at-numis-securities-ltd-updated-updated-updated.html. Also, insider Rakhi Goss-Custard purchased 669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 49 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of £24,500 ($31,871.99).

Speedy Hire Plc is a tools, equipment and plant hire services company. The Company operates through three segments: Construction Services segment, which is engaged in the physical construction of an asset; Support Services segment, which is engaged in supporting existing assets or functions, such as asset maintenance and refurbishment, and Infrastructure Investments segment, which is engaged in the acquisition operation and disposal of infrastructure assets, such as roads, hospitals, schools, student accommodation, military housing, waste and biomass, offshore transmission networks and other concessions.