N. Korea fires ballistic missile: S. Korea, Japan

South Korea’s Joint Cheifs of Staff said the missile is assumed to be Scud-class and it flew about 4-hundred-50 kilometers.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has vowed to field a nuclear-armed missile that is capable of reaching USA territory. Japan’s chief Cabinet Secretary, Yoshihide Suga, said the missile landed in the exclusive economic zone of Japan between Sado and Oki islands.

The North has a strong arsenal of short- and medium-range missiles that target Japan and South Korea and US forces in the region, and it is working to flawless its longer-range missiles.

Yoshihide Suga, the spokesman for the Japanese government, claimed that Japan received no damage reports and added that the launch was a clear violation of United Nations resolutions: “The missile launch by North Korea is problematic for the safety of our ships and aircraft”.

“We will never tolerate North Korea’s continued provocations that ignore repeated warnings by the global community”, Abe told reporters.

North Korea was threatening the United States with its nuclear weapons, but its conventional weapons could cause huge devastation in South Korea, where half the population lives in the Seoul area, within firing range of North Korean artillery.

Back noted that the latest launch came a week after the UN Security Council adopted a statement denouncing Pyongyang’s missile liftoff on May 21.

The unidentified missile was sacked from near the North Korean coastal city of Wonsan, Seoul’s Joint Chief of Staff (JCS) said.

The Yomiuri ShimbunThe government will adopt a sterner stance against North Korea, which has launched ballistic missiles three weeks in a row.

Saying the UN Security Council has “clear rules” about the use of missiles, China urged North Korea not to violate them.

“We hope that related parties can remain calm and restrained, ease the tension on the peninsula, and bring the peninsula issue into the right track of peaceful dialogue again”, the foreign ministry said.

China and Russian Federation condemned the rocket firing but called for restraint.

The North’s nuclear and missile programmes are perhaps the biggest foreign policy challenges to the new leaders in allies Washington and Seoul.

It comes a day after North Korean state media reported Kim had supervised the test of a new anti-aircraft system and ordered its mass production and deployment throughout the country.

Monday’s launch was North’s Korea’s third ballistic missile launch since South Korean President Moon Jae-in was inaugurated on May 10.

Military analysts speculate that Pyongyang may be attempting to develop ballistic missiles capable of targeting American aircraft carriers at sea. The report didn’t say when the test happened.