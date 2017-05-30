Nadal and Djokovic cruise through in Paris

It was not an easy opponent in the first round.

The 2017 French Open is now underway at Roland Garros in Paris, with the world’s biggest tennis stars looking to win the open title and scoop nearly $2 million in prize money.

Then he came to Roland Garros and endured a first-round exit at the clay-court Grand Slam tournament for the first time, losing as the No. 14 seed to Jiri Vesely of the Czech Republic 7-5, 7-5, 6-3 on Monday.

However, Djokovic revealed after the match that if he was to win his second French Open, he would ultimately have to do it by himself.

One of Nadal’s potential opponents, last year’s champion, Novak Djokovic. “I’m very happy to be back here after what happened past year”.

Djokovic is bidding to become the first man in the Open era – and only the third in history – to win each of the Grand Slams twice. Djokovic, seeded second, has been slumping this year a bit and has hired former French Open champion Andre Agassi to coach him in Paris.

American tennis great Andre Agassi appointed coach for the tournament. “I will try to learn as much as I can from him”, said Djokovic.

Schiavone, the 2010 champion, showed her usual fighting spirit and saved three match points before sending a forehand volley wide.

Thiem, the 23-year-old world No. 9, has already faced Nadal three times on clay in the past few months – losing in the finals in Barcelona and Madrid before gaining revenge in the quarter-finals in Rome.

The fourth seed will meet Estonia’s Anett Kontaveit for a place in round three as Schiavone, who turns 37 in June, bid farewell to the tournament for possibly the final time.

Two men in good form entering the French Open will play in the first round in a match which very well could go the distance.

“That s one of the things I felt like I needed is new inspiration, someone that knows exactly what I m going through, on the court, off the court”.

Thiem, who reached the semifinals a year ago, comfortably beat Bernard Tomic 6-4, 6-0, 6-2.

The 31st-seeded Vinci, who ended Serena Williams’ hopes of a calendar year Grand Slam by beating her in the semifinals at Flushing Meadows in 2015, lost 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 to Olympic champion Monica Puig. He then called for the doctor at the start of the third set and the match was over inside two hours. The unseeded Haase defeated Australian teenager Alex De Minaur 6-2, 6-3, 6-1 in his first round match on Sunday.

Fifth seed Milos Raonic was a convincing 6-3 6-4 6-2 victor over Steve Darcis while Marin Cilic and David Goffin, who will both have high hopes for this tournament, also came through in straight sets.

David Ferrer, the 2013 runner-up, outlasted American Donald Young in a four-and-a-half-hour marathon, prevailing 13-11 in the final set.