Nashville Predators vs. Pittsburgh Penguins – 5/29/17 NHL Pick, Odds, and Prediction

After a weekend recharge trip to NY, it is finally Game Day. But the Nashville Predators have two very important advantages going into the Stanley Cup Final: fewer games played, and a hot goalie.

Jake Guentzel scored the game-winner, his 10th goal of the playoffs, on Pittsburgh’s first shot of the third period with 3:17 left in regulation.

Will both clubs find ways to ignite their offenses once more, or will the goaltenders, keep things tight in Game One, and throughout the Final? Over a year later, every team in the league had a shot at the No. 1 pick following the 04-05 lockout, but the Pens – one of four teams with the maximum three lottery balls – emerged as the victor of the Crosby sweepstakes. GM of the Pens Jim Rutherford vs.

The Penguins need to be able to take control of games early, especially in the Finals.

Nashville was expected to get captain Mike Fisher and Craig Smith back, but add Wilson to Ryan Johansen (compartment syndrome in left thigh) and Kevin Fiala (broken leg) in the walking wounded department.

I look at this series and see three major keys for either side… So that is seven unique teams that have lost Stanley Cups to a small cabal of champions. Although the Predators are in their first conference final, they come in with one of the deepest lineups, with C Ryan Johansen and RW Viktor Arvidsson among the risky players on a team that does offense by committee.

Rinne has been brilliant so far in the playoffs with a.941 save percentage, including a near-perfect first round against the Blackhawks in which he allowed only three goals. He went from a Maple Leafs castoff to a Stanley Cup victor with the Penguins a year ago.

Nashville also hails from the Central Division, which has produced four of the NHL’s last nine champions.

“I thought we outplayed them, I really did”, Predators defenseman P.K. Subban said.

Meanwhile, aside from his salary from his National Hockey League team, Subban is also gaining a lot from endorsement deals.

“They are working exactly as they are meant to”, said Bettman.

Who else? Crosby is still considered the best player in the world (Connor McDavid a close second). The theoretical match-up doesn’t matter at this point in the post season.

The Penguins were outshot 26-12 and went 37 minutes without managing to get one puck on Rinne, the best goalie in the playoffs and the main reason the Predators are on their sport’s biggest stage for the first time.

For Pens fans, we have been more than lucky to see franchise changing talent wear the skating penguin. Philadelphia went back-to-back in 1974 and 1975; Bowman's Canadiens followed with four straight; the New York Islanders won the next four and then came Messier's Oilers winning two in a row, four of five and five of seven.

But the main responsibility for defending Crosby and Malkin will rest with the Predators’ defense. Talk about being unfair to the man… Coach Mike Sullivan called Hagelin a game-time decision.

Pittsburgh has Sidney Crosby centering Game 7 overtime hero Chris Kunitz and Conor Sheary, Evgeni Malkin centering Scott Wilson and Phil Kessel and Nick Bonino between Bryan Rust and Carter Rowney with the usual blue line of Olli Maatta and Trevor Daley, Ron Hainsey with Brian Dumoulin and Justin Schultz with Ian Cole. Welcome to the playoffs boys…

“So for a team to not only have the talent and the players to be able to get there and do it, to repeat the whole process again and then stay away from injuries and bad luck, bad bounces, it’s become very hard”.

“It was a different game”, Rinne said.

My prediction – Predators in six.

Game 1 is where the big names can set the tone and leave their mark on the series. Nashville tied the game. The Predators had what would have been the game’s first goal wiped out by a coach’s challenge. “We hear the commentary, ‘Well, it was just offsides by a little bit”. A quick getaway weekend with my wife turned into the “Predator’s Evangelization Tour”. “I knew we were doing a good job defensively, but I wasn’t looking at the time (that Pittsburgh had gone without a shot)”.

A win for Nashville would make them the first 16-seed to do so in the history of the National Hockey League.

“Going in, I don’t feel like we’re completely naked and void of experience”, Nashville head coach Peter Laviolette told reporters before the Preds morning skate. We even saw a Pred fan on one of those double decker tour buses that we shouted out to… he stood and waved his gold hat and screamed “Go Preds!”