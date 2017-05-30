National Football League makes new changes to touchdown celebration policy

However, with this new rule, it allows teams to spend more time with rookie prospects and veterans.

That’s what National Football League owners have made a decision to offer fans next season.

Sporting News did research on how many ties would have occurred in the National Football League if the ten minute overtime period had been adopted earlier, and found that, “There have been 83 overtime games in the last five seasons and five of those ended in ties”. It will reduce the number of plays in overtime, following a season in which more games than usual exceeded 70 total minutes.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has officially informed players that the league is backing off its heavy-handed approach to penalizing celebrations. The NFL announced on Tuesday that its players will have more freedom of expression in 2017 as it will ease up on their previous rules regarding celebrations.

Many coaches will be grateful to hear this news as it’ll give them one more game to try out players at the bottom of the roster.

But the league isn’t getting carried away either – it will still penalize any celebration deemed offensive or in bad taste, including those that embarrass opponents or mimic the use of weapons.

Since the rule that allowed teams to activate one player off injured reserve was introduced in 2012, it has been crucial for teams around the league, even changing the outlook of a season. Teams were previously only allowed one such player designation per year, but now they will be able to have two per season.

In another change, they eliminated the mandatory preseason roster cutdown to 75 players per team.

Now teams will have to trim 37 players at one time following the last preseason game.

Also, the 2021 Super Bowl was moved from Los Angeles to Tampa.

Goodell’s letter included examples of celebrations that are OK again.

“I think two pumps get you a baby”, Bennett in a press conference.

This change is primarily meant to address player safety, as additional snaps could provide more opportunities for injury or concussion.

Semi-related to IR, Ben Volin of the Boston Globe says that owners did not vote on the suggestion of roster exemptions being available for players with concussions.