National Security Adviser to Jimmy Carter Zbigniew Brzezinski dies at 89

In a joint statement, former President George H.W. Bush and his national security adviser, Brent Scowcroft, hailed Brzezinski as “a great American. a good man and a good friend”.

But the Carter years were also defined by the Iranian hostage crisis, which came to symbolize the administration’s failures and frustrations.

He was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1981 for his role in the normalization of the U.S. According to The New York Times, Brzezinski rejected a U.S. -Soviet-China dynamic embraced by one of his predecessors, Henry Kissinger, and instead favored “deliberate “strategic deterioration” in relations with Moscow, and closer ties to China”.

News of Brzezinski’s death was announced by his daughter, who posted an image on her Instagram account showing her father with two of his granddaughters. He then served as a counselor to Lyndon B. Johnson’s presidency. Brzezinski, the national security adviser to President Carter, has died at age 89.

Born in Warsaw, Poland in 1928, Brzezinski moved to Canada with his family in 1938.

Brzezinski served as an adviser during President John F. Kennedy’s 1960 presidential campaign and pushed for detente to prevent antagonizing the Soviet Union. Mr Brzezinski had not wanted to be secretary of state because he felt he could be more effective working at Mr Carter’s side in the White House. The senior Democratic Party member was best recognised for his stand on important foreign policies and is credited with influencing global ties that, even today, are considered landmarks in the United States’ relations with other countries.

He remained a strong voice in regard to foreign policy upon leaving office, and he wrote a 1983 memoir about his Carter years, Power and Principle.

Brzezinski received a doctorate from Harvard University in 1953 and became an American citizen in 1958.

In a 2011 book, “Strategic Vision: America and the Crisis of Global Power”, Brzezinski argued in favor of strengthening the U.S. presence overseas to maintain global stability.

As well as his daughter Mika, he is also survived by his wife, Emilie, and sons, Ian and Mark.