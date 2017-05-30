NATO allies need ‘to pay their fair share: Prez Trump

Trump, who unlike other leaders at the summit has no plans to formally address reporters, ignored shouted questions about whether the United Kingdom can trust the USA with sensitive material.

“Our NATO allies responded swiftly and decisively”, Trump said, “invoking for the first time in its history the Article 5 collective defense commitments”.

Trump, a real estate magnate, called the building “beautiful” and joked that he did not dare ask how much it cost.

Trump left Brussels Thursday to go to the Italian town of Taormina in Sicily to attend a Group of Seven leading nations summit on Friday and Saturday.

After meeting Trump on Thursday in Brussels, Tusk told a news conference: “It was clear for both of us that the European Union at 27 is more united after Brexit than before Brexit”.

But those who study the long-time bond between America and Europe said even the unconventional Trump presidency can’t break that transatlantic tie.

“We remember and mourn those almost 3,000 innocent people who were brutally murdered by terrorists on September 11th, 2001”, he said.

“Twenty-three of the 28 nations are still not paying what they should be paying and what they’re supposed to be paying for their defense”, Trump said. In recent months he had called the alliance “obsolete“, demanded increased engagement in the fight against terrorism and threatened to withhold support unless other members loosened their purse strings.

In almost 70 years of existence, Article 5 has only been invoked once – September 11, 2001 – and was the catalyst for NATO’s involvement in the war in Afghanistan that followed.

In the clip, Mr Trump appears to be pushing aside the prime minister of Montenegro, Dusko Markovic, in order to get in the front row of a “family portrait” of North Atlantic Treaty Organisation leaders in Brussels, Belgium.

Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May had previously warned Trump that the fact sensitive information about the investigation has repeatedly been handed to American outlets could undermine the “special relationship” between the two countries.

During the speech, the Prime Minister of Luxembourg Xavier Bettel and recently-elected French President Emmanuel Macron seemed to be snickering to each other.

In a presidential statement issued while Trump was at the ceremony, he called the Manchester leaks “deeply troubling”, vowed to “get to the bottom” of them and called for a full investigation by USA agencies.