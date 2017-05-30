NBA coach Kerr to miss game one of finals

The loose, friendly, welcoming nature around everything it does, and the emphasis on every member of the team having an essential role in its success.

And that is why it has been so odd for the Warriors, and everyone around the team, to see this group that so completely embodies Kerr and his beliefs on basketball and life not have their leader be right in the middle of it.

As Chris Haynes of ESPN.com noted, Steve Kerr answered questions with media Monday with Brown less than 100 percent.

The reigning NBA Coach of the Year is still not feeling well after a May 5 procedure at Duke University to fix a spinal fluid leak stemming from back surgery complications almost two years ago.

“I’m ready, but I’m not ready to coach yet”, he said.

Everything he can do to help Golden State get prepared, Kerr is doing – until he feels he might be fine to return to the bench. But with Mike being out, I’ll take his spot, after he took my spot media-wise.

With the Warriors just days away from their third straight Finals meeting with the Cavs, Curry is adamant that one bad pass isn’t going to force him to change his game.

Brown wasn’t around during the past two Finals when the Warriors faced the Cavaliers, so he has watched some of last year’s Finals. Kevin Durant and Steph Curry look well-rested because they haven’t played a game in over a week. That’s what makes it hard, more than how it affects our team.

“Once we get to Game 1 it might be a good time to make a decision one way or another”, he said. “So I’m not sure what it is”.

Kerr is still around.

Kerr, 51, traveled with the team for the final two games of the Western Conference Finals in San Antonio, the first time he joined the Warriors on the road since taking his indefinite leave on April 23. He has spoken to the team in the locker room before, during and after games.

Kerr returned this season and coached the entire 82-game regular season without incident, as well as the opening two games of Golden State’s first-round playoff series against the Portland Trail Blazers.

“I’m still waiting for that “Aha” [moment]”, Kerr said, raising his arms to the sky as he and the group of reporters around him laughed.

“I would say I’ve gotten a little bit better”, he said.

“No”, Kerr said when asked if he’d made a determination on his status yet.

While Kerr remains the coach when healthy, he has been unable to stay on the sidelines because of complications stemming from back surgery.