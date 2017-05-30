NBA Eastern Conference Game 4: Celtics vs Cavaliers

James needed 28 points to surpass Jordan (5,987 points), as he entered Game Five of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics and reached the milestone in style late in the third quarter with a three-point jump shot. He’s averaging 25.2 points per game in the playoffs and is shooting 56 percent from the field.

The Cleveland Cavaliers will play the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals for the third consecutive year.

But if Games 3 and 4 are any indication, it won’t be easy.

The Celtics, who are missing their best player, injured guard Isaiah Thomas, led by as many as 16 points in the first half and appeared primed to stun Cleveland again while James flirted with disaster.

Add a 44-point blowout in Game 2 to the mix, along with the loss of their leading scorer and the Celtics weren’t given even a tiny glimpse of a chance against a team comprised of stars.

For the third straight year they’ll face the Warriors for the crown. I think we will use it as fuel, we will use it as motivation, but the idea of playing into it? In the process, Cleveland set an National Basketball Association record by winning their 13th consecutive series closeout opportunity. “I know there’s a little bit of history with these two teams in the Finals the last few years”.

Brown says that he doesn’t have any extra knowledge of how James plays the game and that everyone knows what the three-time champion is all about by now.

On Saturday, we got another look into how the Warriors view Cleveland, this time through the eyes of Steph Curry. Golden State is now a seven-point favorite for Game 1 that will be played at Oracle Arena on June 1.

“I think (Boston) did a great job of trying to keep Tristan off the glass, so two or three guys are going to him, and now Kevin’s there cleaning it up”, Lue said.

If you’ve got another player in mind, there are odds posted for Draymond Green (+550), Kyrie Irving (+1600), Klay Thompson (+2000) and Kevin Love (+3300).

As they celebrated defending their Eastern Conference title Thursday night, the Cleveland Cavaliers weren’t ready to focus on defending their National Basketball Association championship. And then we go from there and attack that, whatever it may be. “Moves that you practice just become second nature and that’s an incredible zone to be in, which I was tonight”.