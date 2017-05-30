NBA Finals 2017 Dates, Predictions: First Game Tips Off on June 1

On the brink of becoming the first player since the early 1960s to play in seven straight Finals, James finds himself in a similar – and somewhat surprising – situation. With the addition of Durant, Golden State still managed to finish with the best record in the regular season, only losing 15 games. “I mean, it’s up there”.

Smith, who has incorrectly predicted the victor of the last six NBA Finals, has picked Golden State to take home the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

Now right back where we were a year ago with both teams in good health, both with stellar shooters and defenders, and both feeling confident and validated by their respective Conference wins, it’s fair for us as spectators to ask ourselves what the difference is and will be in these finals and what it is that one team needs to have over the other to secure the coveted National Basketball Association championship title and the backing to utter the phrase “Kiss the ring” with vindication.

THE EDGE: James is 18-5 lifetime against Durant, though this Warriors team easily gives Durant more help than he’s ever had against James (an understatement). From that point forward, Brown has taken charge of the team and led the Warriors to a flawless 10-0 record, underscoring why Golden State made it a priority to go out and find an experienced head coach to replace Luke Walton as Kerr’s lead assistant last summer.

The Warriors were nearly equally as inept and got the chance to draft Curry because Minnesota messed up; they lived through his ankle woes and got him to agree to an astonishingly good (from the team perspective) contract. “So now, with the way the Finals went down previous year, if I were in his shoes, I would want the same thing”.

“The whole underdog thing is amusing to me, because, yeah, at the end of the day we are defending our title”, Love said Saturday after the Cavs’ first practice in preparation for the Warriors since clinching a spot in the Finals. He averaged 22.6 points, 12.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocks in the Eastern Conference finals versus the Boston Celtics. Obviously, adding an MVP [Kevin Durant] to a team that already has a two-time MVP [Curry], that makes them even more impressive. We don’t know yet. “That’s the same thing that happened to me when I went to Miami”.

After the Warriors added Kevin Durant to their roster last summer, a championship duel between the Warriors and the Cavs has been predicted and highly anticipated.

“I think you adapt to the culture, you adapt to the style”, James said.

The Warriors enter this year’s edition of the NBA Finals with a flawless 12-0 record, while the Cavs’ only loss came on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics. In this season’s championship game, the better athlete will guide his team to the trophy.

Lue said didn’t deliver any inspiring speech to his players before practice.