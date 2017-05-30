NBA Finals: Power ranking every player on the Warriors and Cavs

The Cavs, led by LeBron James, will bring their red-hot offense and (improving) defense into the NBA Finals, hoping that they can recapture the same magic that helped them bring the first ever Larry O’Brien trophy to The Land. This year, his Cleveland Cavaliers will square off against Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson.

LeBron James says the challenge of facing the Golden State Warriors in the Finals is “up there” with any of his career. “I mean, it’s up there”. With players in and out of the rotation, and a coach that adapted everything what feels like a million different times, there may be too many options or justifications to have any convincing results for these awards. So, it’s going to be very challenging.

If there’s one thing that we’ve learned so far this season, it’s that the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors are clearly the two best teams in the National Basketball Association.

After Golden State failed to repeat as champions following a campaign in which they had a record 73 wins during the 82-game regular season, they acquired Durant, by far the biggest prize of the free agent market.

“I’ve played against Ray (Allen), KG (Kevin Garnett), Paul (Pierce), (Rajon) Rondo and Doc (Rivers)”. “You know kind of their style and familiar with that”. I started to slash more and move more without the ball, shoot more standstill 3s and figure out ways I could be more productive than just having the ball in isolation.

“He’s one of the most risky guys we have in the world already”, James said.

There are a lot of different players that deserve any award that may be given out, and the Isaiah Thomas injury makes it even more hard.

For the sixth time, James enters the Finals as an underdog, hardly a role he’s accustomed to before June.

“I only play blackjack in Vegas anyway, so it doesn’t matter”, he said. “It looks like they’re having fun, and we want to do something about that”.

Maybe James has nothing to fear.