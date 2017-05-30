NBA Finals: The Warriors aren’t the only team that has improved

James had overtaken Michael Jordan as the NBA’s all-time leading playoff scorer on a deep three-pointer late in the third quarter.

Game one of the NBA Finals will tip-off on Thursday, June 1 where Golden State has homecourt advantage and will host the first two games in Oakland. “I started to focus on myself, on other players and other people around my neighborhood because I never thought that you could get to a point where Mike was”.

“Eastern Conference finals, that’s the biggest stage I’ve ever been on”, Thomas said at the team’s practice facility in Waltham, Massachusetts.

After Golden State failed to repeat as champions following a campaign in which they had a record 73 wins during the 82-game regular season, they acquired Durant, by far the biggest prize of the free agent market.

As pundits parsed the stats showing Jordan achieved his 5,987 playoff points in 179 post-season games while James reached 5,995 in his 212th post-season contest, James dismissed such conversations as “barbershop” debates.

Kyrie Irving backed up his massive game four with 24 points and seven assists, while Kevin Love had a double-double, adding 11 boards to his 15 points.

The two-time All-Star was sidelined in Game 2 after aggravating a hip injury.

Following their closeout win over the Boston Celtics on Thursday night, Griffin said his team performs better when the odds are long.

They were going to win the Eastern Conference Finals, and they didn’t want to have to go back to Cleveland to do it-and no one seemed to feel that more strongly than LeBron James. We’re really waiting on the swelling to go down to see what the No. 1 option is.

I’m taking the points in game one.

Calling for a Finals sweep is disrespectful of the Cavaliers’ accomplishments this year and last, but it’s hard to argue they aren’t underdogs as they look to defend their National Basketball Association title. James had 20 points and Deron Williams added 14 at the intermission. Cleveland won the three road games in the series by a combined 90 points, the last two by a total of 77. The Cleveland Cavaliers are averaging 116.8 points on 50.7 percent shooting and allowing 103.2 points on 45 percent shooting.

“Going back to The Finals for the third straight time is something special, and let’s not take it for granted”, Love said after the Game 5 win over Boston. Golden State will practice again Saturday then take Sunday as its last off day ahead of Thursday’s Game 1 at Oracle Arena.

“He’s been the driving force, this entire playoff run, and all of us have just helped us along the way”, Irving said. “We match up well with them, and I think they’d say the same about us”.

“When the fans at the end of the game were [chanting “Let’s go Celtics”] – man, it’s just awesome”.