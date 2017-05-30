NBA Finals: Warriors vs. Cavaliers for Third Straight Year

It’s that time of the year again.

Did not his block of a Warrior shot last year led to Cleveland’s Game 7 victory that paved the way for the Cavs’ first National Basketball Association title in 52 years? Okay, well, not exactly. Tristan Thompson has had a lot of success switching the Warriors pick-and-rolls over the last two Finals meetings and should be up for the challenge. But it certainly appears Brown will be healthy enough to fill in if needed for Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday against the Cleveland Cavaliers. I didn’t play well in the Finals last year, but for the most part, the last two years, I’ve been pretty proud of the way I’ve played.

James and the Cavs pulled off the impossible against the Dubs last summer, roaring back from a 3-1 series deficit to win the franchise’s first title. Without their star Isaiah Thomas and already down 2-0 in the series, the Celtics looked dead in the water and in prime sweeping condition.

That’s one pass he’d like to have back, but he has promised himself he won’t allow that one low moment in his career to alter his game moving forward. Reports that LeBron felt under the weather during the game surfaced the next day, which many people used as an explanation for the otherwise inexplicable stat line for The King.

The Celtics did their best to keep up, but the consistent outside shooting, bench scoring and defense they relied on to stun Cleveland in Game 3 wasn’t there Thursday night.

Mercifully, brutally, LeBron James scuttled them three straight times with his brute power and rascal finesse. However, chasing that mark might have worn them down and contributed to some playoff struggles.

One year later, Stephen Curry says he still hasn’t gotten over the putrid pass he made in Game 7, but that his confidence level with making that play is very high heading into the rematch with Cleveland. After averaging 30.1 points per game in the regular season on 50.4/45.4/90.8 shooting splits (field goal/3-point/free throw percentages), the 2015 and 2016 MVP award victor averaged 22.6 points per game on 40.3/40.0/92.9 splits in the NBA Finals.

Kyrie Irving, Cleveland: It has been 10 years since a point guard won Finals MVP (San Antonio’s Tony Parker in 2007). Klay has to get over the metaphorical hump of no longer being second in line for touches that didn’t seem to bother him all that much during the regular season. Golden State is the first team to enter the NBA Finals with a flawless 12-0 mark.

Cleveland-Golden State 3.0 is the matchup fans worldwide expected and wanted, and James believes they’re in for quite a show.

After the disastrous end to last season, the Warriors once again have their shot at redemption. History would indicate that this series is likely to go six or seven games.