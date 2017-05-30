NCAA Tournament National Seeds Announced — COLLEGE BASEBALL

LSU coach Paul Mainieri, center, holds up the trophy with players as they celebrate after defeating Arkansas in the championship game of the Southeastern Conference NCAA college baseball tournament, Sunday, May 28, 2017, in Hoover, Ala.

Ranked No. 1 in the polls nearly all season, Oregon State was the top team for the NCAA selection committee on Monday.

It ultimately may not make much of a difference for BYU’s fate-the Cougars enter the postseason with the No. 59 RPI in the country and a 4-4 record against teams with a top-50 RPI-but No. 8 national seed Stanford, Cal State-Fullerton and Sacramento State all will begin their tournament runs with one fewer day of rest for their pitching staffs than they expected, and if BYU forces a do-or-die regional title game, the victor won’t make up that day of rest on the back end. Oregon State has the fewest losses since Texas went to the postseason at 53-4 in 1982, according to Associated Press and NCAA research. We did that and we’re aware of that and it’s impressive. “But it means nothing going forward so we have to prepare for the next opponent”. The Tar Heels lost in the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament won by Florida State.

Florida (42-16), which fell in the semifinals of the SEC tournament at the weekend, is No. 3.

Meanwhile, the Miami Hurricanes’ 44-year streak in the NCAA tournament ended on Monday after the ACC outfits were not selected among the 64 teams to play in the national tournament.

The remaining national seeds, are Texas Tech (43-15), TCU (42-16), Louisville (47-10) and Stanford (40-14). Nebraska (35-20-1) and Yale (32-16) round out the Corvallis regional and will play at 1 p.m. Friday. Barring a stunning upset, SEC champion and No. 4 national seed LSU will be waiting in the Super Regionals. Those winners move on to the College World Series in Omaha.

They won four national titles in that period.

The Hurricanes, who finished the campaign with a 31-27 record, haven’t missed the NCAA tournament since 1972.

“It was much easier this year I can tell you that”, said head coach Pat Casey. “Last year is now in the past and we’ve kind of rectified what happened last year I think”.

The Beavers won 23 straight games earlier this season, started the season 28-1 and are working on a 16-game winning streak heading into tournament play. “At the end of the day, for our group, they had 30 Division I wins”. “So every day everyone brought their lunch box with them and we were ready to work”.

Sidwell said Miami, Connecticut (33-25), Old Dominion (37-21) and SC (35-25) were the first four teams held out of the tournament. Texas A&M is the third seed followed by Iowa.

Casey said he had not yet set the team’s regional rotation, but junior left-hander Luke Heimlich (10-1, 0.81) has started the first game of every series this season and is the nation’s ERA leader. The Atlantic Coast Conference and Big 12 each had seven teams picked, and the Big Ten tied the conference record it set two years ago with five teams in the field.

Holy Cross (23-27) qualified for the NCAAs by winning its first-ever Patriot League tourney.

The Oregon State shortstop was a freshman last Memorial Day when the Beavers left the stadium in stunned silence.

While the Beavers continued to win the offensive production was lacking, but after all three sat most the series against ACU the Beavers will likely welcome all three back into the lineup for the postseason. “The pattern of winning games that are close speaks volumes for the way they stayed with it”.