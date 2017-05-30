Netanyahu, Abbas Vowed to ‘Reach For Peace’

While members of the global community have rested the solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict on the discontinuation of illegal Israeli settlements and the establishment of a two-state solution, a growing number of Palestinian activists have criticized the two-state solution as unsustainable and unlikely to bring durable peace given the existing political context, proposing instead a binational state with equal rights for Israelis and Palestinians.

Peace Now head Avi Buskila said Saturday’s rally was to protest what he termed “the lack of hope being offered by a government perpetuating occupation, violence and racism”.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) and US President Donald Trump seen at Ben Gurion International Airport prior to the latter’s departure from Israel on May 23, 2017.

“It is time to live together in harmony, security and stability”, Abbas was quoted as saying.

“Our duty towards future generations is to conclude a peace of the courageous”.

In 1967, Israel seized the West Bank and east Jerusalem from Jordan during the Six-Day War with neighbouring states.

Israel’s later annexation of east Jerusalem was never recognized by the global community.

A mass rally in support of the two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is to take place in Tel Aviv on Saturday night.

This month Trump became the first sitting U.S. president to visit the Western Wall in Jerusalem in the eastern section of the city, which the Palestinians say should be their capital in an independent state.

Peace in the Middle East: Instead of criticizing the Saudi regime or encouraging a more democratic way of governing, Trump was decidedly diplomatic: “We are not here to lecture – we are not here to tell other people how to live, what to do, who to be, or how to worship”.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government is widely seen as the most right-wing administration in Israeli history and is pressing settlement expansion despite global concern.