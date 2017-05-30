Netanyahu: Temple Mount will remain under Israeli sovereignty forever

In a country where symbolism is so important, Trump made a number of important gestures that left Israelis elated, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

An official statement by the PA’s foreign ministry described Netanyahu as “racist denying the occupation’s existence”.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’ top diplomatic adviser, Majdi Al-Khalidi, yesterday condemned the so-called US-led regional peace process which would see Arab states partially thawing their relations with Israel as a first step toward restarting peace talks.

“Returning to the Kotel with these people was nearly as exciting as my first time”, Karasenti, the first paratrooper to reach the Western Wall in 1967, said in a statement. While Netanyahu and Abbas both hailed Trump -Netanyahu stating “working with you, I believe we can advance a durable peace”, and Abbas envisaging that Trump “will go down in history” as the president who secured peace, the verdict elsewhere was mixed.

No previous American president has visited Israel this early in his first term, The New York Times reported. “He also said the wall was the reason Israel doesn’t have any Mexicans”. The Old City was captured by Israel in a 1967 military conflict with Jordan and remains under Israeli control.

And in typical Trump fashion – the President broke from tradition.

Yesterday, during his speech at the Israel Museum, Trump promised to stand by Israel against the Iranian threat: “Iran’s leaders routinely call for Israel’s destruction”.

“Israel has never stopped supporting the U.S. Now that President Trump is fulfilling his promises to rebuild our relationship and support of Israel as our main ally in the Middle East, we are seeing a powerful revival of encouragement among Jewish people and Messianic Jewish worshipers [Jews who follow Jesus as Messiah] in the United States of America and all around the world”, Worshill told Baptist Press (BP) in written comments.

Thousands of Israelis rallied on Saturday in Tel Aviv in support of a Palestinian state ahead of the 50th anniversary of Israel’s occupation of Palestinian land.

The Knesset held a special session to mark Jerusalem Day. In particular, his clear acknowledgement of the Jewish people’s ties to Jerusalem was significant in light of recent anti-Israel UNESCO resolutions.

This comes more than a month after Russian Federation becoming the first country to recognise West Jerusalem as the capital city of Israel, in an unprecedented move in the beginning of April.

To the White House, Trump’s first trip overseas was an embodiment of the promises he made as a candidate to put America’s interests first and break through the guardrails that have long defined US foreign policy.

“If I put myself into the shoes of the ministers or MKs [Knesset members] right now, why should we get excited?” he said.

Considered one of the holiest sites in Judaism, the Western Wall is in Jerusalem’s Old City, however the U.S. does not recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. The worldwide community doesn’t recognize Israeli sovereignty over east Jerusalem and Palestinians regard it as the future capital of an independent Palestinian state.

But both sides want to give the new USA administration a chance. But he never uttered the words “two-state solution”, the longtime US policy plan that would create a separate homeland for Palestinians.