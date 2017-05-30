New image of Salman Abedi released of him with a case

Police are trying to pinpoint Abedi’s movement between 18 May, when he returned from a trip to Libya, and 22 May, when he carried out the deadly attack that killed 22 people and injured dozens more.

“We have no reason to believe the case and its contents contain anything risky, but would ask people to be cautious”, Detective Chief Superintendent Russ Jackson from the North West Counter Terrorism Unit said in a statement.

“I wish I could say that Georgina is one of the last to die in this way, but unless our government opens its eyes we know we are only another in a long line of parents on a list that continues to grow”, the family said in a statement released through Greater Manchester Police.

MI5 are looking at decisions taken in the case of Abedi, who used to be on a terror watch list but was no longer on it at the time of the attack, and whether warnings about his behaviour were ignored amid mounting criticism of the security services.

Abedi detonated a bomb on 22 May at the end of a concert by United States singer Ariana Grande.

‘We know he visited the Wilmslow Road area of Manchester and was also seen in Manchester city centre with the blue suitcase.

Police have released surveillance-camera images of Abedi on the night of the attack that show him dressed in sneakers, jeans, a dark jacket and a baseball cap.

‘This image was taken from CCTV in the city centre on 22 May.

The public are being asked to contact the police immediately if they see the piece of luggage, which officers have no reason to believe contains anything risky but are asking people to be cautious.

Home Secretary Amber Rudd said the inquiry was in order after a 23-year-old man was arrested in Shoreham-by-Sea, West Sussex earlier on Monday, following suspicion of terrorism offenses.

Police have asked anyone with any images or footage they believe can assist with the investigation to upload them to UKpoliceimageappeal.co.uk or UKpoliceimageappeal.com as soon as possible.

Abedi’s elder brother Ismail is among the suspects being held in Britain, and a younger brother and Abedi’s father have been detained in Libya.

MI5 has launched two urgent inquiries into how it missed the danger posed by bomber Salman Abedi, the Guardian newspaper reported.

Police are scouring 12,960 hours of CCTV recordings in their search for clues, have collected more than 630 pieces of evidence and have searched 21 addresses.

Prime Minister Theresa May on Saturday lowered the terror threat level, which had been hiked after Monday’s carnage.

The country remains on high alert, however, as officials caution that some suspects who helped Abedi may still be at large.