New South Wales dares Maroons to target Hayne

Jarryd Hayne (centre) arrives for a NSW State of Origin training session with Matt Moylan (left) and James Maloney.

This year’s head-to-head kicks off at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium before a three-week respite until Game 2 at ANZ Stadium in Sydney on June 21, with the final meeting scheduled to take place back in Brisbane on July 12.

“(Cooper) Cronk and (Cameron) Smith are still there to steer the ship around so they’ll still have a pretty good game plan.

“I think they’ve got more concerns to worry about than us”.

“I think he’s only played the three or four matches at centre leading into this Origin”.

The biggest challenge facing NSW is how they break down that Queensland defence.

Hodges was scathing of Hayne earlier this year, describing the two-time Dally M Medallist’s blow-ups at younger teammates as a “negative vibe” that could be “infectious” for the team.

“But you’ve got to pick him in your side”.

And more of the all-conquering Maroons team will be gone by 2018.

Origin is won on moments.

With his big-game reputation, Hayne will be crucial to the Blues’ chances of ending Queensland’s modern dominance after returning to the fold following a stint in the National Football League with the San Francisco 49ers. It’s one of the toughest games you’re ever going to play. “So we might be going down that edge a bit”. NSW seem to panic and go away from their structures.

“Until it’s not working, I know what’s going to happen”. His performance in Game Three previous year on debut was really eye-catching and he is such an elusive runner. He’s one guy that Queensland will be anxious about, bringing the ball back and coming up into good ball he’s a very hard guy to defend. “He’s a big game player”.

Here, we provide a look at all the essential match details to ensure you don’t miss out on the action, complete with live-stream information and a preview of the midweek opener in Brisbane.

There’s a lot of leadership and experience missing from this Queensland team so he’ll really come into his own and do what he always does.

As coach of the side this year we’ve focused mainly on forming a bond that will stay with these guys throughout not only their careers in the game but also their lives.

Thoughts of the game have been pushed aside with Peats’ short-term focus exclusively on training and doing his part for the team and the Gold Coast Titans’ playmaker is confident he can run out the full 80 minutes in the Origin pressure-cooker.

CALLS for their Queensland axing have been echoing throughout the state nearly from the season kick-off but out-of-form quartet Jacob Lillyman, Justin O’Neill, Aidan Guerra and Nate Myles are adamant they will let no one down when they don a maroon jersey on Wednesday night.