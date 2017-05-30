Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Stock Ticks 2.69%

Nexstar Broadcasting Group I now has $2.87 billion valuation. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,584.10. About 229,693 shares traded. Also Gurufocus.com published the news titled: “FNY Partners Fund LP Buys American Capital, Nexstar Media Group Inc, Team …” on May 24, 2017. Amer Savings Bank reported 42,297 shares. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.71. The Horizon Kinetics Llc holds 2.82 million shares with $23.01 million value, up from 2.55 million last quarter. Royce Micro now has $320.85 million valuation. (NASDAQ:NXST) shares have moved 2.69% on the week.

It is down 0.00% since May 25, 2016 and is. It has outperformed by 2.38% the S&P500.

Horizon Kinetics Llc decreased Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) stake by 276,423 shares to 1.11 million valued at $10.33M in 2016Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2016 Q4. (NASDAQ:NXST) last session’s volume of 1.22 million shares was higher than its average volume of 0.67 million shares. 61 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. Going toward to the 50-day, we can see that shares are now trading -12.50% off of that figure. Doliver owns 98,541 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.03% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). (NYSE:RMT). Shaker Ser Limited Liability Com has invested 1.44% in Royce Micro Capital Trust Inc. (NXST) stock; watched recent volatility movements, they can see that shares have been recorded at 3.05% for the week, and 3.44% for the last month. Hudson Bay Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 45,687 shares stake. 1,735 are owned by Ancora Advsrs Ltd Llc. Legal General Group Public Ltd Co holds 1.22 million shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Clough Prtnrs Lp has invested 0.01% in Royce Micro Capital Trust Inc. (NYSE:RMT). Bar Harbor reported 55,752 shares. Its up 0.01, from 1.17 in 2016Q3. It increased, as 21 investors sold Nexstar Media Group Inc shares while 58 reduced holdings. Year to date Nexstar Media Group, Inc. New York-based Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0.01% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Luxor Group Ltd Partnership holds 0.72% or 411,555 shares. Penn Cap Management Communications invested in 1.48% or 1.23 million shares. Granahan Invest Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 210,900 shares.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,074. Swiss State Bank accumulated 0% or 49,500 shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Taking a look back at some historical performance numbers for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. Goldman Sachs reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST). Simcoe Management accumulated 529,670 shares. On average, equities analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post $3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, formerly Nexstar Broadcasting Group, Inc, is a television broadcasting and digital media company.

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

03/01/2017 – Nexstar Broadcasting Group, Inc. had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark. Therefore 40% are positive. Barrington Research maintained Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) on Monday, November 14 with “Outperform” rating. As per Monday, November 14, the company rating was maintained by Barrington Research. Also Gurufocus.com published the news titled: “Keeley Funds Comments on Nexstar Media Group” on April 27, 2017. The firm has “Hold” rating by Zacks given on Wednesday, August 5. They now have a United States dollars 83 price target on the stock.

05/20/2016 – Nexstar Broadcasting Group, Inc. had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Noble Financial. Stephens initiated Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) rating on Wednesday, November 18. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the past year is $77.83. On Wednesday, November 18 the stock rating was initiated by Stephens with “Overweight”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, September 29. 15,000 Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) shares with value of $1.06M were sold by Russell Blake.

Since December 14, 2016, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 selling transactions for $5.57 million activity. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.themarketsdaily.com/2017/05/25/nexstar-media-group-inc-nxst-shares-bought-by-tributary-capital-management-llc.html. SOOK PERRY A sold $667,691 worth of stock or 10,725 shares.

In other news, Director John R. Muse sold 38,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th.