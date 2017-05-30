NFL Relaxes Celebration Rules; Some Celebrations Still Penalized

In addition to the rule changes, the league also announced two future Super Bowls are changing location. Now, there will be just one roster cut down day following the fourth preseason game, which is from a 90-man roster to 53.

The rule change essentially gives 480 players (15 per team) the chance to remain on the roster for the final preseason game, giving them one more opportunity to make a good impression.

During the NFL Spring League meetings, the NFL owners passed several rule changes that will affect the game play for this season.

Owners also voted on a reduced overtime rule, switching from 15 to 10-minute quarters. To put things into perspective, there have been 83 overtime games since 2012, 22 of which lasted more than 10 minutes.

Injured Reserve Eligible PlayersTwo players are now allowed to return from Injured Reserve as opposed to one. It will reduce the number of plays in overtime, following a season in which more games than usual exceeded 70 total minutes.

For example, last season when Rob Gronkowski went down to a season-ending injury, many believed the Patriots would designate him to return, but instead placed it on Jacoby Brissett. Players are allowed to use the ball as a prop, celebrate in groups and celebrate on the ground, as per ESPN.

The relaxed rules aren’t a free for all.

In an email from Goodell sent to fans in an effort to deliver “a more exciting game experience”, the commissioner said the new guidelines came after conversations with more than 80 current and former players. The sudden over-emphasis on penalizing players for how they expressed their on-field joy will not continue in 2017, as numerous celebrations for touchdowns and other big plays will no longer be flagged or fined for being “excessive”. That list includes “offensive demonstrations, celebrations that are prolonged and delay the game, and celebrations directed at an opponent”, according to NFL.com. The downside here is that we may see an uptick in ties, given how many times we see teams trade field goals in overtime without being able to score a second time. Here’s hoping the Chargers have a lot of reason to test the bounds of this new rule.