Nick Bonino: Two goals for Nick Bonino in Pens’ odd win

The disallowed goal started a nightmare first period for the Predators that proved costly in the close affair.

The Pittsburgh Penguins rarely tested the hottest goaltender in the playoffs in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final against Nashville. Pittsburgh had four goals on nine shots.

PITTSBURGH (AP) – This is what the Pittsburgh Penguins do. He faced eight of those shots in the first period and then saw none in the second period, the first time a team held an opponent without a shot in a Stanley Cup Final since the league began tracking shots on goal in 1958. Maybe it’s a bit of both.

And yet, it wasn’t as dominate an effort as the score made it seem. It’s their ability to survive when they don’t. The Nashville captain logged two assists Monday.

PITTSBURGH-The dead catfish that some poor soul purchased and smuggled into the building and threw onto the ice to explode near the Nashville blue line probably would have been thrown no matter what happened in the game, because you don’t stash a dead catfish in your trousers or somewhere for half an hour and then just leave it under your seat. “We didn’t get pucks behind them”. And yet it didn’t matter.

And speaking of Subban, his penalty for accidentally flipping the puck over the glass in his own defensive zone sent him to the penalty box with under 10 to go in the third period, but not only were the Penguins unable to finish off the Preds, they STILL failed to put a shot on Pekke Rinne. “I thought we did a lot of things well”.

The Penguins will have the luxury of doing it with the lead. Filip Forsberg attacked Pittsburgh’s Ron Hainsey and found P.K. Subban roaming in from the point, and Subban’s clever wrist shot threaded through traffic and past a Colton Sissons screen.

“You never think you’re going to blow a three-goal lead”, said Bonino. “We had a good first, we had a awful second and we were bad in the third. We’ve got to work harder, compete a little harder, but we got some timely goals”. Rinne stopped just seven shots. “I’m disappointed I couldn’t help my team”. “I can’t remember facing that kind of game before”. Maybe the Penguins were letting him cramp up before netting the game victor. The Predators, who crashed the NHL’s biggest stage for the first time behind Rinne and a group of talented defenseman, were hardly intimidated by the stakes, the crowd or the defending champions, trying to become the first repeat victor since Detroit in 1998. Someone threw a dead catfish onto the ice early in the second period. “We showed a lot of character and I felt we played a great game. We hate the result but we’ll move forward”. First, allowing the bench to challenge offsides that aren’t called after the fact is theoretically in the interest of getting the call right, but the linesman was right there and there wasn’t a definitive enough look at that play to warrant taking a goal off the board in the Stanley Cup Final. A lengthy review indicated Forsberg’s right skate was in the air as he brought the puck into a zone, a no-no.

The decision gave the Penguins all the wiggle room they needed to take charge.

Guentzel’s goal was his 10th of the playoffs, and gave the Penguins the 1-0 lead they had no business having.

The Penguins had all of three days to get ready for the final following a draining slog through the Eastern Conference that included a pair of Game 7 victories, the second a double-overtime thriller against Ottawa last Thursday. They haven’t at any point during their remarkable run. Nashville C Mike Fisher, the only Predator with Stanley Cup Final experience, returned to the lineup after leaving Game 4 of the previous round because of a knee to the head.

At that point, Pittsburgh had no shots since the first period, and that continued through a Penguins power play. Down 1-0 in the Cup Final, the Predators will look to steal home-ice advantage before hosting the first Cup Final game in franchise history on Saturday in Game 3.

No matter. The Penguins have become chameleons under Sullivan.

All they ask is if you won.

When the Penguins added an empty-netter a couple of minutes later, no one was looking at the shot counter. Pittsburgh went almost 37 minutes without a shot on net.