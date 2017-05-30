Nintendo files trademark for Super Nintendo World amusement park

All this is strictly speculative as no official announcements have been made for Super Nintendo World since previous year, but stick with us for more developments on the exciting new project!

It’s been known for a while that Nintendo has partnered with Universal to create a Nintendo themed attraction in Japan, there have been only rumblings about possible expansions to other countries.

However, one newly uncovered trademark has been discovered showing that Nintendo has recently filed for the “Super Nintendo World” trademark in the United States. This registration not only applies to the amusement park, but also to all the derived products that will be commercialized in the future by reason of its opening. The application covers a number of Goods & Services, many of which pertain to “amusement park and amusement park events”.

We already told you at the end of a year ago about a partnership between Universal Studios and Nintendo with regards to a theme park called Super Nintendo World.

It will have “expansive and multilevel environments filled with unprecedented, state-of-the-art rides, interactive areas, shops and restaurants, all featuring Nintendo’s most popular characters and games”, with, unsurprisingly, the Super Mario series to be heavily featured. Also of note is that “amusement machines and apparatus for use in amusement parks other than arcade video game machines” is also singled out in the application.