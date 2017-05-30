No. 1 Kerber bounced in French Open opener

Makarova will face Lesia Tsurenk or Kateryna Kozlova in a second-round match. “So for me, it was really unusual to get to feel what I felt the end of last season”, Djokovic said, “because I always, even when I would face that before in my career, I felt that I would overcome it very quickly”. Otherwise, he lost his No. 1 ranking to Andy Murray and lost in the third round of Wimbledon, the first round of the Rio Olympics and the second round of the Australian Open. The American scored a hard victory over Wang Qiang, and in the next round, the 10th seeded waiting for the Japanese Kurumi Nara, who won a hard-fought win over 15-year-old Amanda Anisimova.

The two-time Grand Slam champion suffered a lopsided loss against Ekaterina Makarova to become the first top-ranked woman in the Open era to fall in the opening round of the French Open.

She also looked a different player to the feisty one who battled her way to the Australian Open and US Open titles previous year and a runner-up spot at Wimbledon.

The 23-year-old Thiem is an outside favorite to win the tournament.

Dimitrov made light work of veteran Frenchman Stephane Robert to win 6-2, 6-3, 6-4 on Court Philippe Chatrier, ending a four-match losing run in Paris.

But she pressed on and received permission from her surgeon to enter the French Open, well ahead of her original schedule.

“She played a good match”. And also when I have to step in I’m always one step too slow.

Fourlis managed to save two of three match points on her serve before Wozniacki triumphed 6-4, 3-6, 6-2.

Fellow big names Venus Williams, Dominika Cibulkova and Svetlana Kuznetsova also won in straight sets on Sunday.

– Austrian sixth seed Dominic Thiem blazed through his first-round match with a 6-4 6-0 6-2 demolition of Australian Bernard Tomic.

The plan has been to try and come back in time for Wimbledon, but that date was brought forward by a month and yesterday she flattened Julia Boserup, the world No 86 from the United States, 6-3, 6-2 in 74 minutes.

“I think it doesn’t really matter how I played”, but I won, Kvitova said.

Mattek-Sands had 39 winners and broke seven times, however, she must be more effective with her first serve if she’s going to have a chance here.

Kvitova was left fighting to save her career after the attack, admitting earlier in the week that her hand was “still not 100%”.

Tenth seed Williams began her record-breaking 20th (yes, 20th!) French Open campaign with a hard-fought victory, the veteran American coming from a break down in each set to edge out Wang Qiang 6-4 7-6 (7-3).

None of the favorites has received an easy paths through to the finals at the French Open, but the draw has set up some interested potential matchups.

“I did not know anything about him, so was trying to look around a little bit on the internet”, Karlovic said. “I really don’t know what I will do now, but for sure I will think about what is the best preparation for grass now”.

“I promised my doctor, who gave me the green light, that if I feel pain in my hand during the match or in the practice, I’m stopping immediately”.

I like playing at this time for womens tennis. So, yeah, few tears for after the match point.

Alex De Minaur of Australia on day one of the 2017 French Open at Roland Garros on May 28, 2017 in Paris, France.

World No 1 and holder of two Slams, Angelique Kerber was sent packing by Ekaterina Makarova. Its great to see her come back..