No. 7 seed Konta out in French Open’s 1st round

PARIS Johanna Konta suffered a painful personal Brexit at the French Open on Tuesday, sliding out 1-6 7-6 (2) 6-4 at the hands of Hsieh Su-Wei in the opening round of the claycourt grand slam.

Johanna Konta got off to a flying start and then faded away as she bowed out of the French Open in the first round – for the third year in a row.

Hsieh, the 31-year-old world number 109, triumphed 1-6, 7-6 (7/2), 6-4 taking the tie on her second match point when Konta fired a forehand return into the net.

The seventh seed was looking for her first main-draw win at Roland Garros but this appeared a kind draw and she raced through the first set.

– Italian Open champion Svitolina, who reached the quarter-finals of the French Open in 2015, will face Bulgarian Tsvetana Pironkova in the second round.

– Kyrgios, seeded 18th, completely outclassed his opponent, serving 20 aces and hitting 40 winners as he closed out the match in just under two hours. She beat Japanese qualifier Miyu Kato 6-4, 6-0.

His best result at the French Open was reaching the semifinals in 2009, just months before he won his Grand Slam title in NY.

Fifth-seeded Elina Svitolina hit a crosscourt forehand victor on match point to win the first match on Court Suzanne Lenglen and seal her spot in the second round of the French Open.

Winners included No. 18 Nick Kyrgios and No. 5 Elina Svitolina.