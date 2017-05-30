No cricket with Pakistan until terror stops

India on Monday ruled out any cricket series against Pakistan until “cross-border terrorism” stops.

The news comes at a time when Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has sought for a compensation of Rs.387 crores which it cites as a loss incurred for Indian counterpart not agreeing to play with their national team for which BCCI has responded seeking more time where both the board can meet up, discuss and arrive on a common consensus.

The meeting between the two boards in Dubai subsequently proved futile. “I had said earlier also that the possibilities of bilateral series with Pakistan are very remote”, Goel told reporters here.

“The delegations of the BCCI and PCB have met in Dubai today and shared their stated positions”.

Earlier in the day, BCCI Acting Secretary Amitabh Chaudhary said a bilateral series with Pakistan was possible if the government gave the go-ahead.

The BCCI, represented by joint secretary Choudhary along with CEO Rahul Johri and GM (Cricket Operations) MV Sridhar, discussed the pressing issues including the Dollars 60 million compensation demanded by the PCB.

BCCI has also said that it has categorically told PCB that since the ICC, led by its chairman Shashank Manohar, has already shot down the resolutions of 2014, it can not ask the Indian board to honour a commitment (of playing six bilateral series with Pakistan), which was made back then only in case those proposals were passed.

The cash-strapped PCB’s finances heavily depend on a series with India.

The cash-strapped PCB’s finances heavily depend on a series with India which would mean a financial windfall for the nation, where no worldwide cricketing activity has taken place since the terrorist attack on Sri Lankan cricket team.

There were some thoughts of sneaking a small limited overs series in September, when Champions League T20 used to be held.

If Pakistan refuses to budge, it is learnt that now way will BCCI pay any compensation in this case.

“After today’s statement by the union sports minister, it is unlikely that a series against Pakistan will be held anytime soon”.

India and Pakistan, however, will continue to play each other in worldwide tournaments.

However India did not tour Pakistan and even refused a neutral venue in 2015.