The German chief of government, Angela Merkel, warned that Europe must become independent of the British Government and the United States and seek ways to be self-sufficient without relying on other powers.

It follows comments from German Chancellor Angela Merkel which suggested her country should no longer rely on Britain and the U.S. after Brexit and the election of President Donald Trump. -German relations “are a strong pillar of our foreign and security policy, and Germany will continue working to strengthen these relations”, Seibert said.Merkel emphasized the need for continued friendly relations with the us and Britain and also stressed the importance of being good neighbors “wherever that is possible, including with Russian Federation, but also with others”.The relationship between Berlin and new French President Emmanuel Macron had to be a priority, Mrs Merkel said.

The comments of Ms. Merkel can have strong repercussions among nations. On Monday, he tweeted in German, English and French that the “best response to Donald Trump is a stronger Europe”. “They were clear and comprehensible”. Merkel has supported higher spending despite the political risks.

After Merkel’s comments about Trump at the beer hall, she received applause for a whole minute.

Merkel hosts a G20 summit in Hamburg in early July. Trump, in turn, stoked the unease felt by the world leaders by sparring with them on trade, climate change and defence.

But the G7 summit showed that this strategy may not work.

‘It was not only the German public and the German citizens who she addressed.

The relationship between Merkel and Trump contrasts with the warm ties between her and former United States president Barack Obama – who last week travelled to Berlin to attend a key Protestant conference.

Before the Sicily meeting, Trump and Merkel had a tense relationship.

German officials described the dynamic between the two at the G7 summit as excellent. “It was a deeply convinced trans-Atlanticist who spoke”.

On the second day of the visit, Prime Minister Modi will hold talks with Chancellor Angela Merkel under the framework of the 4th IGC – India-Germany Intergovernmental consultations, and call on President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

At the alliance’s meeting on Thursday, Trump lambasted 23 of the alliance’s 28 members – including Germany – for “still not paying what they should be paying” towards the funding of the bloc.

Trump also criticised North Atlantic Treaty Organisation allies for not spending more on defense and repeated the charge that some members owed “massive amounts of money” from past years. His failure to voice clear support for NATO’s mutual defense doctrine, Article 5, and to evoke Russian Federation as NATO’s prime threat also irked Berlin and other allies.

Most concerning was Mr Trump’s vow to make a final decision on the Paris climate change agreement “next week” – a measure which 195 nations have already agreed upon before his election.