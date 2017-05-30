No win but no regrets as Alonso returns to Formula One

This year he had the vehicle to beat in the Indianapolis 500, saw his engine die, and watched one of his teammates win the race instead.

Takuma Sato became the first Japanese driver to win the Indianapolis 500, pulling away in the final laps at the 101st running of the race Sunday.

Marco Andretti, 30, was eighth. Jack Harvey caught some debris that forced his vehicle, a partnership with Michael Shank Racing, back to Gasoline Alley. Hunter-Reay led 28 laps and was a strong contender late.

In front of reporters, he called the 22-year-old rookie “smart” and paid him perhaps the highest compliment of all.

You follow me for two weeks every single minute, but I really enjoy. “He put himself out there and exposed himself, delivered the goods, which isn’t a surprise to anyone that has watched Fernando race”. “One of them came through”.

IndyCar fans have to feel for Ryan Hunter-Reay, who’s just been cursed since he won the 2014 Indy 500. Roger Penske is the runaway leader with 16. “I’m like, ‘Whoa, that’s a big deal, ‘” Andretti said. “I’m really happy for them, that we were able to give them a win with our Japanese driver here”. Previous year he had the vehicle to beat in the Indianapolis 500, was run over on pit lane, and watched one of his teammates win the race instead.

Pole sitter Scott Dixon, already having a rough week because he was robbed at gunpoint at Taco Bell hours after turning the fastest qualifying effort in 21 years, was knocked out of the race in a terrifying crash in which his auto sailed through the air and landed cockpit-first atop the inside safety fence. He walked to a waiting ambulance while the race was placed under red flag and crews began to clean up debris scattered over hundreds of feet in the accident caused when Dixon’s vehicle collided with that of Jay Howard.

Also note that since Sebastien Bourdais will be out for the season, he has been omitted from this list. He returned to the track on Sunday, just over a week after fracturing his pelvis, hip and ribs in his own horrific crash. “They worked really hard to get us here”, team owner Michael Andretti said.

HONDA POWER: The winning engine manufacturer felt validated when Sato reached victory lane.

But on a rugged day that included four crashes, three blown engines and a red flag, numerous youngsters avoided the pitfalls their more experienced colleagues could not.

“That is sometimes the price that must be paid for gains in performance”, said Art. St. Cyr, president of Honda Performance Development. “We showed the great result today and I am very proud of it”. The two swapped the lead, and Castroneves made one last attempt at a pass for the win that he couldn’t make stick. He took the lead on lap 37 and was near the front for much of the race. That made it hard. “But this time I ended up still pointing in the right direction and still leading”.

“We lacked that straight line speed for, I’d say, the last 40 laps”, Jones said.

SO, ABOUT ALO: The two-time F1 champion had a vehicle capable of winning, but Alonso took the blown engine that cost him a chance in stride.

“You know, somebody said that to me when we were down in victory lane”. “You lead just one lap here, it was already a nice feeling”.