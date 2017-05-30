The world lost a legend today, as Sir Roger Moore, the man who played 007 in seven James Bond movies, passed away after losing a battle with cancer.

Daniel kept things simple with his post on the @007 Twitter account, sharing a picture of himself with Roger alongside the caption: “Nobody Does It Better – love Daniel”. “My heartfelt condolences to your family, friends and children”.

While the Scottish actor Sean Connery told the Hollywood Reporter: “I was very sad to hear of Roger’s passing”.

Sean, 86, credited his successor and revealed their long friendship was “filled with jokes and laughter”.

Born October 14th, 1927, Sir Roger Moore died at the age of 89 on May 23rd, 2017 after giving movie-goers many hours of blockbusting entertainment, and in the real world the helping hand so needed by millions in the world.

Roger Moore played James Bond more number of times than any other actor.

He went on to play it until 1985, starring in films such as The Man with the Golden Gun (1974), The Spy Who Loved Me (1977), Moonraker (1979), For Your Eyes Only (1981), Octopussy (1983) and A View to a Kill (1985). Only Daniel Craig’s take on the superspy has made more at the box office than Moore’s version.

They said they would focus their attentions on supporting his wife, Kristina, and added that there will be a private funeral held in Monaco in “accordance with our father’s wishes”. “He says your name is James Bond”‘, Haynes recalls.

Sir Paul McCartney has paid tribute to “great” Sir Roger Moore following the actor’s death.

And though the era is represented as a fight between the U.S. and the USSR, and Bond is a fictional British spy, in reality it was fight between the western countries led by USA but including other such as United Kingdom, who had followed the path of capitalism and the USSR, which had adopted communism.

Duran Duran, who sang the Bond theme song for A View To A Kill, simply tweeted: RIP Roger.

Moore won fame as the smooth-talking adventurer Simon Templar in British television show “The Saint” in the 1960s, and also starred alongside Tony Curtis in “The Persuaders” in the 1970s. “We will miss him”.

A statement released on the actor’s Twitter page, by his three children, Deborah Moore, Geoffrey Robert Moore and Christian Moore, announced he passed away on Tuesday, May 23, in Switzerland.

Off-screen, he was respected for his charity work.