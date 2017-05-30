Nokia 9 Leak Reveals Jaw Dropping Specs

The leaked benchmark listed some specifications of an “Unknown Heart” Nokia model.

Previous reports have indicated that the Nokia 9 could boast of specs like a 5.3-inch QHD display, 64GB of ROM, and a 13MP dual rear camera. This is particularly the case in the lucrative Chinese smartphone market, where powerful specifications spell the difference between a middling device and a best-seller. The spotted Geekbench scores for the Nokia 9 were relatively low, with only 615 for single-core tests and 1116 for multi-core tests.

HMD GlOBAL’S MOBILE WORLD CONGRESS (MWC) press conference has been and gone, and there was no sign of the Nokia 9. This should provide enough space for the photos that users can take using its purported dual camera setup consisting of two 13 MP sensors.

PriceThe same report claims that, when it goes on sale, the Nokia 9 will feature a €749 SIM-free price tag, which means it likely will fetch around £640 in the UK. It is approximately equal to Rs 54,000.

Nokia has been on a roll as it has launched 4 new smartphones in the last five months.

I think that 6 GB of RAM is overkill for an Android smartphone sample 2017?

The preliminary cost Nokia 9 is 750 euros. The name is widely considered as the codename of HMD Global for the Nokia 9. Nokia stated that this phone would work on QWERTY keyboard and it runs on Windows 8 as on the old 2012 fashioned phone.

Looks like that project hasn’t been shelved yet, and Nokia still plans to launch a QWERTY keypad smartphone soon. Some images reveal it is the device with the display present on the top and contains the keypad at the bottom of the phone. The device seems to be rather thick to hold in the hand, but this could just be a dummy unit, and a more refined variant will be launched in the markets.