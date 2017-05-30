North Korea claims Scud-type short-range missile launch to be successful

Scuds are capable of striking US troops in South Korea, for instance, and the two newly developed missiles tested earlier this month have potential ranges that include Japan, Guam and even, according to some South Korean analysts, Alaska.

That test involves firing a new version of the military’s single long-range ground-based interceptor missile, which is now based in Alaska and California.

China holds the key to changing North Korea’s stance, as it accounts for about 90 percent of Pyongyang’s total trade and has influence on the nation.

While the U.S. administration works to solidify a policy to deal with North Korea’s nuclear ambitions, the new liberal president of South Korea has signalled he will be flexible in expanding civilian exchange with the North. The US is taking all precautions to deny any chance for North Korea to start a war and hence it is using China towards that goal.

After a flurry of launches this year that have alarmed the global community because they appear to significantly extend the range that North Korea’s missiles could travel, the “cheap” Scud fired on Monday travelled just 450 kilometres.

“Working with the United States, we will take specific action to deter North Korea“, Abe said on Japanese television.

Defense Secretary James Mattis said if the situation in North Korea can not be solved diplomatically, war with the rogue nation would be “catastrophic”.

“We condemn the ballistic missile launch conducted by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) on 29 May 2017, which constitutes a flagrant violation of UN Security Council Resolutions”, the Foreign Ministry said in a written statement.

China reiterated that U.N. Security Council resolutions had “clear rules” about North Korean missile activities and it urged Pyongyang not to contravene them.

The launch of the short-range projectile, which fell provocatively close to Japan, was the North’s 12th ballistic missile test this year – in defiance of United Nations sanctions warnings and USA threats of possible military action.

U.S. President Donald Trump has vowed that a launch of an ICBM by Pyongyang “won’t happen” on his watch.

The sanctions were announced a few hours after North Korea tested a new air defense missile that was shot up from near the west coast city of Wonsan.

In the recent and latest series of North Korean missile testing, this was the successful one.

North Korea has been stepping up efforts towards its ultimate goal, developing an intercontinental ballistic missile that can deliver a nuclear warhead to mainland America. Three land in waters near Japan.

Lately, it ordered mass production of a medium-range missile that can reach Japan and the main United States military bases. It landed very soon after travelling the distance of 450 kilometres. US officials say the missile was likely a KN-17, a new Scud-type missile.

Minutes after the missile was launched, South Korea’s military confirmed that the Scud-projectile had fallen into Japan’s exclusive economic zone. He says he wants to improve ties with North Korea. North Korea has a large stockpile of the missiles, originally developed by the Soviet Union.

Monday’s launch marked the 12th test-firing by the nuclear-armed country this year. Moon expresses deep regret over the launch.

South Korea’s KOSPI stock index hit records Monday morning, though numbers fell slightly by day’s end. It’s the first government approval of a cross-border civilian exchange since January 2016.

Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe condemned the missile launch and vowed to work with President Trump to address North Korea’s repeated threats.