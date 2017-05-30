North Korea fires what appears to be a ballistic missile towards Japan

North Korea fired a short-range ballistic missile off its east coast Monday morning, which is said to have landed in Japan’s economic zone where fishing and cargo ships are active, the Japanese government and the South Korean military said, according to a report.

The command says the missile posed no threat to North America.

While North Korea continues to launch missiles, it has not conducted a nuclear test so far this year, which would likely result in a stronger response from the US and perhaps even its ally, China. Tokyo has voiced protest to Pyongyang via diplomatic channels, calling the latest missile test a direct violation of the UN Security Council’s resolutions.

“As we agreed at the Group of Seven summit, the North Korean issue is the global community’s top priority”, Abe said.

US Pacific Command released a statement claiming that it will continue to monitor North Korea’s actions closely, adding that it is working on a more detailed assessment of the launch. “We assume that it was a Scud type missile on the basis of its flight range”, Inada said.

On May 14, North Korea fired what analysts called its most successful test ever in its quest to develop ballistic missiles that can carry nuclear warheads.

Moreover, the magazine also specified that all Scud-derived missiles are “mainly terror weapons”.

Despite Trump’s strident warnings of possible military intervention, Secretary of Defense James Mattis said in an interview which aired Sunday before the launch that a war with North Korea would be “catastrophic“.

Monday’s missile launch was North Korea’s third in just over three weeks.

A spokesman for the U.S. National Security Council told CNN that President Trump had been briefed on the launch.

North Korea test-fired a missile today into Japan’s maritime economic zone – the latest in a series of provocative launches that have ramped up tensions over its nuclear weapons ambitions.

2014 was the last time the US tested its West Coast missile defense system, which has only worked in about half of the trials. “And in the event of war, they would bring danger to China and to Russian Federation as well”.

A satisfied Mr Kim said the system’s hitting accuracy had improved since it was first tested in April 2016 and it would stop hostile nations “boasting of air supremacy and weapon almighty”.

The launch comes a day after North Korea’s state media reported the test of a new anti-aircraft weapon system. While North Korean scientists could be tweaking them – for instance, developing a new solid-fuel short-range missile – the North tests these shorter-range missiles much less than it does its less dependable, longer-range missiles.