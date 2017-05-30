Nvidia’s Max-Q Will Make Your Gaming Laptops Incredibly Slim

The PC industry seems to have finally realized that while gamers want all the power they can squeeze out of a laptop, they don’t necessarily want to carrry their desk on their backs.

Nvidia have just held the opening keynote of this year’s Computex show, unveiling a new gaming laptop initiative they’re calling Max-Q.

Razer has carved a niche out for itself by making gaming laptops that pack the power of a tank into a machine that has the shell of a MacBook Pro.

Consider that for a moment.

Following hot on the heels of their new Battlebox lines – for the first time offering AMD Ryzen CPUs as part of the high-performance package – the new GeForce GTX Max-Q Design laptops follow a similar line for the laptop side of the gaming business.

Named after NASA’s initiative to put man into space, Nvidia said the technology is based on its current Pascal architecture which, when combined with ground-up designs from OEMs, puts unheard-of performance in super-thin laptops. It refers to the maximum pressure, a.k.a.”maximum Q”, where aerodynamic stress is maximized. Of course, NVIDIA isn’t spilling the beans on how that all applies, other than how the Max-Q idea drives the way they design and operate the hardware for peak performance.

This new Asus Republic of Gamer laptop features a Max-Q GeForce GTX 1080 GPU and lower bottom that pops open for cooling when the lid is opened.

Meanwhile, advanced thermal solutions will keep the GPUs running cool in compact laptops, and with Nvidia’s new WhisperMode technology, which was also unveiled at Computex, these gaming laptops will run quieter when running games as well. Nvidia claimed it has applied a similar precision-engineered design philosophy to the one used by NASA, to create technology that will allow device manufacturers to build incredibly thin and powerful gaming laptops.

Of course, to see, and feel, is to believe, and we won’t have to wait too long. Gaming laptops designed for Max-Q are are ready for anything GeForce-related from G-Sync screens to VR and 4K gaming.