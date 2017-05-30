O’s break losing streak against Yankees

The offense just couldn’t do enough, and the Orioles opened the series with a win.

They can do so thanks most of all to Judge, their rookie dynamo who drilled a laser home run to center field in the seventh inning off Orioles starter and victor Dylan Bundy, closing the Yankees’ deficit to 3-2.

The stars were aligned beforehand to help the Orioles get a win. It was the third straight game he’s missed with hip and ankle problems. Montgomery threw for a no-decision in a late April start against Baltimore. That’s the kind of stuff it seems like the O’s haven’t been able to do much lately or this year in general. He is expected to start rehab games later this week. “That is probably a two-run homer”.

Schoop drove in three runs and Mark Trumbo added a solo homer for the Orioles, who have been outscored 38-17 during their skid. It could have been worse as Welington Castillo singled to put runners on the corners. It had the feeling of one of those innings where they would regret not scoring more. The hit came after second baseman Starlin Castro botched a grounder up the middle.

Aaron Judge pulled off his first career grand slam in the third inning and Michael Pineda threw for six flawless innings to help the Yankees to a 9-5 win over the Athletics on Sunday at Yankee Stadium. Didi Gregorius then grounded one to the right side of the infield.

“Every time you lose it’s hard – we lost like [seven] in a row – but you never think about it”, Schoop said. These days, it takes perfection for the opposing pitcher to stop the Yankees’ 25-year-old rookie slugger from inflicting damage. That allowed the O’s to eventually spark a two out rally.

In the seventh inning of a 3-2 Yankees loss to the Baltimore Orioles on Monday, Judge laced a high line drive to center field that kept going and going until it cleared the wall at Oriole Park.

That cushion proved to be all that a dominant Bundy needed for the day.

Montgomery (2-4) allowed three runs (one earned) on eight hits with five strikeouts and just one walk. Gardner was out and Mancini collected his first career outfield assist.

In the fifth inning, Montgomery allowed two one-out singles and was removed from the game.

The Yankees got a run back in the top of the seventh. They would need to make do with what they had.

“That really hurt”, Girardi said.

That advantage held up on Monday at Camden Yards, despite another Aaron Judge home run. Judge broke ahead of Mike Trout with that dinger.

“It’s not easy. Anytime you go through a losing streak, it’s not easy, especially with the group of talent we have here, it’s not easy”, Brach said.

The Orioles were up to the task in holding on to this one.

BULLPEN STRONG: Darren O’Day and Brad Brach pitched two flawless innings to end the game.

Six batters. Six outs. He admitted in post-game remarks with the MASN broadcasters that he was amped up with some extra emotion with his first batter faced – Castro – being the guy who hit the home run in that disappointing game in NY earlier in the season.

Bundy (6-3) allowed two runs on seven hits with three strikeouts and a walk over seven innings.

The formula wasn’t complicated, and it started with Bundy. He deserves even better than his 6-3 record. After leaving Baltimore on Wednesday, the Yankees travel to Toronto for a four-game series against the last-place Blue Jays before returning home for six games with the Boston Red Sox and Orioles. They’re now 3.5 games back.