Oak Hill Cemetery Honors Veterans

The Veterans of Foreign Wars made it’s return to the North Platte Cemetery on Memorial Day to honor fallen soldiers. It was established to remember our war dead.

“Instead we should commit ourselves to make it worth it”, Ball said. “We must never forget the families of our fallen”.

Major General John Uberti, who is the Deputy Commanding General of III Corps at Fort Hood will also be the guest speaker, followed by a wreath laying, 21-gun salute and Taps.

Organizers say this was the largest turnout at Oak Hill on Memorial Day they have seen in a long time.

Dozens gathered at the cemetery, placing a flag at each grave.

Those participating said this is a tradition they don’t take lightly. “I encourage each of you to focus your attention on why today is important”.

Hundreds of people attend this service every Memorial Day.