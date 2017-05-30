Officials, families, veterans mark Memorial Day in Nevada

“On Memorial Day, the veteran you’re talking to may be going through a bit of melancholy remembering people who died over the years”, Visconti told NPR. “The people we honor today live on in our memories”.

“Memorial Day is always very humbling”, said state Rep. Rick Williams (R-Milledgeville), who was the keynote speaker at the annual ceremony.

Decoration Day, now known as Memorial Day, was set aside to honor and remember the many members of the armed forces who died while serving the stars and stripes.

While, yes Memorial Day is the unofficial beginning of summer, Officer Larson hopes the short break from school or work will first serve as a reminder to his son the greater, more significant meaning of the holiday.

Red poppies have become synonymous with Memorial Day. “They’re coming around now, and it’s a good thing”.

Among them was 94-year-old Barbara Thompson, whose late husband Miles flew B-29 Superfortress bombers over Japan during World War II.

President Donald Trump has proclaimed Memorial Day as a Day of Prayer for Permanent Peace with the governor’s of the 50 states following his lead so that American and state flags will be flying at half-staff from 8 a.m. until noon, then returning to full-staff. Crozier, who passed away in January, served with the 101st at Fort Campbell and as Mayor of Clarksville for two terms. They were married for more than 60 years. ‘Amazing Grace, ‘ as well as ‘God Bless America, ‘ was sang in front of a large crowd of community members and active service men and women.

Some veterans say Memorial Day began to be watered down more than four decades ago when Congress changed the date from its traditional May 30 to the last Monday in May to give people a three-day weekend. “And I’m so proud of my brothers and sisters, you know, I’ve got to take care of them”, said Charlie Saulenas, a Vietnam Purple Heart veteran. “Thank you for giving us the freedom that we are now enjoying”.

The program is held around the veteran’s memorial inside the city cemetery.

The event paid special tribute to veterans of the Vietnam War, as this year marks the 50th anniversary of Vietnam.