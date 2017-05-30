Oil stems sharp declines as Opec decision disappoints market

Ann-Louise Hittle, vice president at energy consultancy Wood Mackenzie said the decision in Vienna sent a signal of continued support for oil prices from OPEC which helped USA onshore drillers make plans to further raise their production.

“Texas shale producers forced OPEC this morning to extend its oil production cuts for nine months”, said Ryan Sitton, of the Texas Railroad Commission.

Oil stockpiles in advanced countries in the OECD jumped by 24 million barrels during the first quarter to a new record of 1.2 billion.

Clawing back some of Thursday’s losses, Brent crude futures were at $51.80 (46.20 euros) per barrel in early morning European trading, up 0.66 percent from their last close.

He also appreciated collaboration of non-OPEC members with the 13-nation oil cartel which has been more fruitful than primary expectations.

“There seems to be a little resistance on the price at US$55/bbl, but if OPEC members and a selection of non-OPEC members – notably Russian Federation – abide by the supply cut, the price could conceivably hit US$60/bbl by year end”.

“The negative oil reaction to a 9-month OPEC production cut extension is a prime example of “buy the rumour, sell the fact”.

Opec said the cuts could be extended at the next meeting.

Oil prices rebounded to rise more than 1 percent on Friday, but ended the week almost 3 percent lower after an OPEC-led decision to extend production curbs did not go as far as many investors had hoped.

“We project that annual average crude oil production in the United States and Canada will rise by 1.6m bpd between 2016 and 2018, an offsetting factor for the cuts being made by Opec and its non-Opec partners”. USO, the most heavily traded oil exchange-traded product in the USA, is now nearly 20 percent below its 52-week high, putting it dangerously close to officially being in a bear market.

“OPEC agreeing to nine months without deeper cuts leaves prices at the mercy of inventories and U.S. production and demand”, said Greg McKenna, chief market strategist at futures brokerage AxiTrader.

In an accord reached in December, OPEC and 11 non-members agreed to cut oil output by about 1.8 million barrels per day in the first half of 2017.

Regarding the effect of the proposed partial sale of US Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) on OPEC deal, the analysts noted that the impact on oil prices from a gradual sell-off of the SPR is likely to be small as commercial stocks are falling.