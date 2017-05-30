OLED iPhone 8 Could Start At $999

And while there’s a good chance the iPhone 8 will be in short supply at launch, it’s still reassuring to know that we won’t all have to wait until November before getting our hands on what promises to be the most advanced iPhone, and perhaps smartphone, we’ve seen yet.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Apple Inc., where 14 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 23 analysts have given a Buy signal, 9 said it’s a HOLD, 1 reported it as Underperform and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell.

“The first $1,000 iPhone can drive meaningful upside”, analyst Simona Jankowski wrote in a note to clients, CNBC reported. Nomura set a $165.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Insider Trades for Apple Inc. show that the latest trade was made on 7 May 2017 where Ahrendts (Angela J Couch), the Officer completed a transaction type “Sell” in which 25000 shares were traded at a price of $150.21. Based from the information revealed by BI, an iPhone 8 with 128GB storage will cost $999 ($1,099 for 256GB), iPhone 7S Plus will cost $769 while iPhone 7S will cost $649. The company rocked its 52-Week High of $156.65 and touched its 52-Week Low of $91.5. The Market Capitalization of the company stands at 821.95 Billion.

Although the iPhone 8 may be released on time, KGI’s Ming-Chi Kuo warned that there is a “rising probability” of the “worst scenario” for production and shipments of the iPhone 8.

The iPhone 8 is not expected to launch until September, with a projected release date of October. The cost of the new handset is likely to cost at around $1,000, but the actual price could go beyond the expected amount.

“We anticipate strong demand for new iPhone products launching in September and have increased our 2018 iPhone estimates, leading to our increased price target”. In some models, Goldman has ASPs soaring as high as $797. In 2015, the year of the iPhone 6 super cycle, ASPs hit $671.

Walkley’s estimate for fiscal 2018 increased to $261.84 billion in revenue and $11.10 per share in earnings from a prior $254.9 billion and $10.94 per share.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Apple Inc. now shows a Weekly Performance of 5.23%, where Monthly Performance is 10.54%, Quarterly performance is 18.64%, 6 Months performance is 41.98% and yearly performance percentage is 76.1%. Additionally, Apple Inc. (AAPL) stock price has gone up by 10.54% over the last 20 trading days, and its price is 1.20% above the 52-week high. The Dow, a 30-member index that includes Apple, has gained 3% and 18%, respectively.

‘iPhone assemblers Foxconn Electronics, Winstron and Pegatron were accelerating the recruitment and training of new workers in China in preparation of mass production of the new iPhone, ‘ said the report.