On trip, Trump’s body language speaks volumes

Once more, he will likely be received warily, a president who ran on a campaign of “America First” with suggestions of disentangling the United States from worldwide pacts, now engaged in two days of pomp and policy with the leaders of the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and Canada.

From handshakes to hand swats, here are the top four awkward body language moments from Trump’s first trip overseas.

The White House had hoped to use Trump’s five-stop trip as a moment to reset. “The looks capture how much of the worldwide community is dealing with the unorthodox president who has done little to show he cares about the role of the US overseas”.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday that NATO alliance allies are already stepping up their contributions to the organisation, two days after the president scolded members for not spending enough on defence.

That came on the heels of a straight-faced greeting from the pontiff.

Pope Francis exchanges gifts with President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, on the occasion of their private audience, at the Vatican on May 24, 2017.

Trump’s refusal to reaffirm the 2015 Paris pact on climate change aimed at reining in greenhouse gas emissions was the headline dispute of the G-7 summit in the cliff-top town of Taormina on Sicily’s Ionian coast, but European commentators noted that across the board there was very little meeting of minds.

The six other heads of state took a short walk from one event to the next, chatting convivially as they strolled through the narrow Sicilian streets.

Instead, he got in a golf cart and the American president’s mini-motorcade drove the route alone, Trump once more having charted his own course.

Trump indeed urged Muslim leaders to “honestly (confront) the crisis of Islamic extremism and the Islamists and Islamic terror of all kinds” and redouble their counterterrorism efforts, calling on them to carry their “part of the burden” of fighting terrorism.

At the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation group shot on Thursday Trump’s move to get to the front of the pack again caused double-takes.

Censuring the deal, however, US Democratic Senator Chris Murphy of CT wrote in an article published last Saturday by Huffington Post that “It appears the Trump administration is counting on the country with the worst human rights record in the region to enforce peace and security in the Middle East”, describing the arms sale as “a awful idea”.

But plenty of people in the Balkans were not amused.

“It seems Donald Trump did not want that anyone overshadows his presence at the summit”, said the Montenegro newspaper Vijesti. The White House has denied that Press Secretary Sean Spicer will be pushed out, but his job security has been the subject of roller coaster rumors for the past four months; we could see more of Sarah Sanders at briefings.

Earlier, Trump and new French President Emmanuel Macron had engaged in a power hand shake that came across as a meeting of alpha males when they met for the first time over lunch at the US ambassador’s residence in Brussels.

With the world’s spotlight fixed on President Trump during his first trip overseas, every handshake, thumbs-up, smile, and shove has been analyzed by viewers around the world.

Trump’s first foray on the worldwide stage saw him engage in a series of powerhouse diplomatic sessions in which he touched on the most pressing global issues: from terrorism and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict to the state of USA alliances and the global economy.

Europeans aren’t watching just Trump, but are also paying attention to politics and foreign policy in ways they haven’t before, said Richard G. Whitman, a European politics expert at the University of Kent.

A different kind of hand-clasping – or lack thereof – also sparked chatter during the trip.

“It’s time for him to have an intimate discussion and understand their issues but, more importantly, for them to understand our issues”, national economic adviser Gary Cohn told reporters on Air Force One late Thursday.

At a meeting with Benjamin Netanyahu, a reporter asked the Israeli prime minister if he still trusted USA authorities with sensitive intelligence following reports that Trump had shared secret intel from Israel with the Russians during an Oval Office meeting.

Netanyahu even tried to intervene when a politician in his Likud party with a reputation for inappropriate antics tried to take a selfie of the unamused-looking president by attempting to swat away Oren Hazan’s arm. The trip included flubs ranging from intelligence leaks in Washington to gauche body language and blunt, abrasive talk on issues of debt, defense, and trade.

Trump’s ambassador to Israel, Ron Dermer, is probably wishing he’d had a better poker face during the president’s Jerusalem stop. In Israel, after an historic direct flight from Riyadh, Trump raised eyebrows with the comment, “we just got back from the Middle East”.