Oregon mother thanks men who died defending girls

Two men are dead and another went to the hospital after Jeremy Joseph Christian allegedly stabbed them on a train in Portland, Oregon on Friday.

“The violent attacks in Portland on Friday are unacceptable”, the President wrote. “The victims were standing up to hate and intolerance”.

Trump had not previously commented on the matter. The other victim, Taliesin Myrddin Namkai-Meche, 23, graduated from Reed College previous year. A third victim, Micah Fletcher, 21, was also stabbed, but is expected to make a full recovery. Hudson quoted one as saying: “You can’t get at them like that – they’re little girls”. Some of the alleged remarks were anti-Muslim in nature and directed towards a woman who was wearing a hijab.

Police charged Jeremy Joseph Christian, 35, with the stabbing deaths of Taliesin Myrddin Namkai Meche and Rick Best.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, who flew home from a business trip in London after learning of the attack, praised the men as “heroes” who were “all attacked because they did the right thing”.

Destinee Mangum, one of the targets of hate speech on a MAX train, thanks strangers for saving her life. And I think the community was just trying to come together to heal after this really tragic event.

The girls were scared and moved to the back of the train while a stranger jumped in to help. “Then they just all started arguing”.

More than $880,000 (£685,000) has been raised for the families of Mr Namkai-Meche and Mr Best as well as Mr Fletcher – including a campaign organised by two Muslim organisations that has raised almost $350,000.

Several passengers chased after the suspect and called 911, directing officers to his whereabouts, according to local media. According to the witness who recorded the video, shortly before he boarded the MAX train apparently someone had pepper-sprayed the OR man after he had hit the woman in the face.

Best lived in Happy Valley and had three teenage sons and a 12-year-old daughter according to David Austin, a spokesperson for City Commissioner Chloe Eudaly. The military veteran worked as a technician for the city of Portland and gravitated towards public service.

Namkai-Meche, a man Macy said was one of three “angels among us”, later died from his injuries.

Thousands of people gathered at the Hollywood Transit station Saturday night to remember the victims, including the family of victim Meche, a recent Reed College graduate. “I just want to say thank you to them and their family, and that I appreciate them. You will always be our hero.I’m soooooo sorry this happened”.

Christian was being held in the Multnomah County Jail on suspicion of aggravated murder, attempted murder, intimidation and being a felon in possession of a weapon. He is due to appear in court on Tuesday (30 May).

Soon, police arrived and took the suspect into custody.

“That people feel emboldened to come out and show their racism and bigotry in that way is horrifying to me”.

The FBI and U.S. Attorney for OR are working with Portland police.